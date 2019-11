Hailey Bieber, Miriam Leone, Emilia SchÃ¼le, Danny Lomas celebrate Calvin Klein at Berlin bash

Matthias Nareyek; Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber, née Baldwin, was the best known international celebrity attending Calvin Klein’s A Night of Music, Discovery and Celebration event on Wednesday, held at the iconic Musikbrauerei in the Prenzlauer Berg, Berlin.

The label created a multi-room installation to showcase its autumn–winter 2019–20 Jeans and Underwear collections. Each room had a different mood, including performance artists, and attendees were encouraged to explore and share from the spaces. Customization stations, AR face filters, and a custom Giphy pack made it a technologically rich experience to get word out about the two lines. The hashtag #mycalvins was used on the night.

Bieber, face of the campaign, wore a bodysuit from the CK50 capsule collection (which she and husband Justin Bieber had modelled in September) and jeans from Calvin Klein Jeans’ autumn–winter 2019–20 range, with tuxedo stripe embroidery.

Among the 600 guests were Danny Lomas, Elias and Noah Becker, Emilia Schüle, Italian celeb and former Miss Italia Miriam Leone, Jasna Fritzi Bauer, Manu Rios, Eugen Bauder, Leo Mandella, Daniel Sträßer, Lary, Ace Tee, Erik Scholz, Anuthida Ployptech and Richy Koll, Gia Escobar, and Alyssa Cor. DJs DeadHype and RSS Disco performed, with Honey Dijon and Jayda G providing live music, and ending the night with a dance party commemorating Calvin Klein’s 50th anniversary.

The collections are now available at calvinklein.com and retail stores in major European centres.













































