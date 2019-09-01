Lucire


«


Hailey Bieber, Miriam Leone, Emilia SchÃ¼le, Danny Lomas celebrate Calvin Klein at Berlin bash


NEWS International celebrities, headlined by Hailey Bieber, celebrated two of Calvin Klein’s collections in Berlin
Filed by Lucire staff/November 21, 2019/9.47






Matthias Nareyek; Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber, nÃ©e Baldwin, was the best known international celebrity attending Calvin Klein’s A Night of Music, Discovery and Celebration event on Wednesday, held at the iconic Musikbrauerei in the Prenzlauer Berg, Berlin.
   The label created a multi-room installation to showcase its autumnâ€“winter 2019â€“20 Jeans and Underwear collections. Each room had a different mood, including performance artists, and attendees were encouraged to explore and share from the spaces. Customization stations, AR face filters, and a custom Giphy pack made it a technologically rich experience to get word out about the two lines. The hashtag #mycalvins was used on the night.
   Bieber, face of the campaign, wore a bodysuit from the CK50 capsule collection (which she and husband Justin Bieber had modelled in September) and jeans from Calvin Klein Jeans’ autumnâ€“winter 2019â€“20 range, with tuxedo stripe embroidery.
   Among the 600 guests were Danny Lomas, Elias and Noah Becker, Emilia SchÃ¼le, Italian celeb and former Miss Italia Miriam Leone, Jasna Fritzi Bauer, Manu Rios, Eugen Bauder, Leo Mandella, Daniel StrÃ¤ÃŸer, Lary, Ace Tee, Erik Scholz, Anuthida Ployptech and Richy Koll, Gia Escobar, and Alyssa Cor. DJs DeadHype and RSS Disco performed, with Honey Dijon and Jayda G providing live music, and ending the night with a dance party commemorating Calvin Klein’s 50th anniversary.
   The collections are now available at calvinklein.com and retail stores in major European centres.























Matthias Nareyek; Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian