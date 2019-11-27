December 12 event at Pullman Bercy promises wild competition

The final Artnights of the year will take place shortly at the Pullman Bercy Hotel, writesFiled by Lucire staff/November 27, 2019/14.35

Something definitely intriguing is afoot at Parisâ€™s Pullman Bercy Hotel following the recent introduction of a performance programme dubbed Artnights. A sub-brand of the monolithic Accor chain, the property innovated weekly intersections with the young and avant-garde, aimed at seducing locals and hyperconnected international travellers. Twenty nineteenâ€™s final Artnight happens on Thursday, December 12, well worth a look. Young singers and groups, chosen from the last eight Artnights, will compete in a dedicated zone in the hotel lobby space to win a recording label, during an exhibitionistic, entertaining and expansive happening open to all visitors and Parisians. Things could get wild.â€”Stanley Moss, Travel Editor