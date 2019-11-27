Lucire


December 12 event at Pullman Bercy promises wild competition


NEWS The final Artnights of the year will take place shortly at the Pullman Bercy Hotel, writes Stanley Moss
Filed by Lucire staff/November 27, 2019/14.35


Something definitely intriguing is afoot at Parisâ€™s Pullman Bercy Hotel following the recent introduction of a performance programme dubbed Artnights. A sub-brand of the monolithic Accor chain, the property innovated weekly intersections with the young and avant-garde, aimed at seducing locals and hyperconnected international travellers. Twenty nineteenâ€™s final Artnight happens on Thursday, December 12, well worth a look. Young singers and groups, chosen from the last eight Artnights, will compete in a dedicated zone in the hotel lobby space to win a recording label, during an exhibitionistic, entertaining and expansive happening open to all visitors and Parisians. Things could get wild.â€”Stanley Moss, Travel Editor

