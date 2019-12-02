Giorgio Armani, Daniel Lee, Kim Jones scoop top honours at the Fashion Awards 2019







British Fashion Council

Top honours at this year’s Fashion Awardsâ€”formerly the British Fashion Awardsâ€”went to Giorgio Armani, Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, and Kim Jones for Dior Men, in a spectacular night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and attended by 4,000 guests.

As well as presenters and winners, VIPs spotted on the red carpet included Alexa Chung, Adwoa Aboah, Maya Henry, Samuel Ross, Julien Macdonald, Nicole Scherzinger, Pixie Geldof, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Stella Maxwell, Simon Porte, Ed Westwick, and AJ Tracey.

Alongside the regular awards, the British Fashion Council, as the organizer of the event, also honoured the New Wave: Creatives 2019, 100 innovative, young creative talents from around the world based in London, promoting the city’s position as a major centre for the fashion industry.

The night also hosted Central Saint Martins’ The White Show for the first time. This show comprises designs from the school’s new intake of BA fashion students, with the one criterion of creating a design in white. The Council noted that this also celebrated how international talent was brought together in London. It had sponsored the show by enabling Central Saint Martins to provide the students with sustainably sourced white fabrics. Little Simz opened The White Show and performed ‘Venom’ and ‘Jealous’.

To close, Giorgio Armani, who took home the Outstanding Achievement Award, presented by Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett, presented his Armani PrivÃ© haute couture collection at the Awards, with his long-time collaborator Eric Clapton playing out the night.

The winners

Commencing the night was the Award for Positive Change, given to the signatories of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, and presented by Amber Valetta and Halima Aden. Emmanuel Gintzburger (Alexander McQueen), Gabriele Maggio (Stella McCartney), JosÃ© Neves (Farfetch), Stefan Seidel (Puma), Thierry Andretta (Mulberry) and Wolfgang Blau (CondÃ© Nast) accepted.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley presented Bottega Veneta with the Brand of the Year award. The British Emerging Talent awards were given to Bethany Williams in the menswear category, presented by Rita Ora and Liam Payne; Rejina Pyo won for the womenswear category, presented by Bel Powley and Gugu Mbatha Raw.

A special tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away earlier this year, was presented by Dame Anna Wintour and Lady Amanda Harlech.

Fenty won the Urban Luxe award, presented by Tyler, the Creator and Janet Jackson. Remo Ruffini for Moncler was named Business Leader, presented by Shailene Woodley.

As announced prior, supermodel Naomi Campbell was named this year’s Fashion Icon, with her award presented by Royal College of Art chancellor and former Apple head of design Sir Jony Ive.

Accessories Designer of the Year was Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, presented by Karen Elson.

Emilia Clarke presented the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator to Sam McKnight. Christopher Kane was named the Designers’ Designer, a new award for 2019, presented by Kylie Minogue. This new award is voted for by designer members of the British Fashion Council.

Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen won the Trailblazer Award, presented by Naomi Campbell.

The big prizes of the evening went to Kim Jones for Dior Men as the British Designer of the Year (menswear), presented by Miguel and Kaia Gerber, and accepted by Donatella Versace; and to Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta in the womenswear category, presented by Emma Roberts.

Adut Akech succeeded Kaia Gerber as this year’s Model of the Year, presented by Pierpaolo Piccioli and Edward Enninful.

Lee was also named Designer of the Year, an award conceived after the British Fashion Awards dropped the ‘British’, allowing the Council to recognize the world’s best. Naomi Watts presented this award.

The final award of the evening, the Outstanding Achievement Award, was to Giorgio Armani.

Ten of the sixteen awards are voted on by an international panel of industry experts. Each winner received a Swarovski crystal trophy designed by Ross Lovegrove.

Fat Tony DJed the after-party.

The event is the main fund-raiser for the British Fashion Council, a non-profit. Last year, it raised over Â£2Â·3 million for its charities and business support initiatives. Of this, Â£1Â·1 million is allocated directly to scholars and designer businesses, with the remainder going to an endowment for future generations.







































British Fashion Council