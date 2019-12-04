Lancôme opens first flagship store at 52 Champs-Élysées







Lancôme, part of the L’Oréal group and the number-one luxury beauty brand in the world, has opened its first flagship store at 52, Champs-Élysées, in Paris, with a two-storey, 300 m² space showcasing all their lines, beauty technology, and gift personalization.

Designed to be immersive, the entrance space is called ‘the Joy of Now’, essentially a pop-up exhibition, with digital and physical displays, that Lancôme says will be updated five times a year. There is a triple-height ceiling, ornamented with hanging rose petals.

Everything currently offered by Lancôme is stocked within, from perfume to make-up and skin care. The company will also stock unique collections and limited editions.

After the Joy of Now, there is a fragrance space, with a chandelier hanging from the centre, featuring the range and videos telling the story behind each scent.

The next space features make-up (foundations, powders, blushes, lipsticks, mascaras and more), and tools and accessories, allowing visitors to test the products. Five beauty advisers are also on hand. Lancôme will host masterclasses in this space.

Skin care is next, again with on-site experts, who can serve visitors from comfortable armchairs. Visitors can also use diagnostic tools to examine their skin, and learn about what from the Lancôme range suits their skin the best. A private consultation space with ‘poly-sensorial treatment cabins’ is linked from here.

Technologies include Lancôme’s Shade Finder, which can identify 20,000 skin tones, and Le Teint Particulier, a tailor-made foundation which can be uniquely formulated for each person, with 72,000 possible formulas. Youth Finder uses an Ipad app and scanner to evaluate facial skin, creating a personalized skin care routine.

Private sessions can be organized, with spaces for the Le Teint Particulier foundation, and Maison Lancôme for fragrance.

Lancôme also shows its environmental commitment at the flagship store. The store itself has been certified LEED Gold, and is increasing the number of rechargable and refillable products available (such as the Absolue Soft Cream and Absolue L’Extrait Elixir, which are available in capsules that clip into the original jar; and the Idôle fragrance, which can be refilled through a fountain). Visitors can deposit finished products at the store for recycling. Lancôme also shows off its support of Write Her Future, an initiative combatting illiteracy among young women.

Finally, visitors can get their gifts personalized by engraving, wrapping, and UV printing. There are ‘rose robots’, robotic arms in a display cabinet, that select roses to customize gift bags and boxes.

‘We’re proud to see the Lancôme flagship come to life: this new home for Lancôme offers a unique and elevated customer experience,’ says Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme’s global president. ‘This new venue is a true home of beauty and happiness, where our guests are invited to experience and delve into what the brand has to offer in terms of beauty products, services, personalization, gifting and technology. Most importantly of all, we want them to leave feeling happy. We want this flagship to become a “must-see” and an iconic beauty address for Parisians and tourists of the world alike.’





