La Perla commemorates its 65th anniversary in Shanghai, Song Jua hosts


La Perla celebrates its 65th anniversary with a limited-edition capsule collection
Filed by Lucire staff/December 10, 2019/13.00



La Perla celebrated its 65th anniversary in Shanghai, at the Hang Lung Plaza, with a fashion show, with actress Song Jia (å®‹ä½³) its ambassador for the event.
   Song talked about the La Perla brand and its philosophy, and sent her birthday wishes in front of the audience at the fashion show.
   La Perla showed a 65th anniversary capsule collection, a limited edition designed by creative director Alessandra Bertuzzi, dubbed MacramÃ© Noir.
   Bertuzzi has worked at La Perla for over three decades. She designed the collection from an anthropological perspective, asking: in the lives of contemporary women, what role does La Perla underwear play?


Alessandra Bertuzzi, La Perla creative director

   The collection has everything from bras and thongs to slips, robes and dresses, in blue, red and nude shades. Each piece features macramÃ©-woven fabric made from a traditional loom in Switzerland. The designs are combined with black Swarovski crystals, applied by hand.
   Bertuzzi said, ‘Each La Perla design continues the creative concept of the founder Ada Masotti, which is a bond that connects generations of women and is unbreakable.’
   The company also showed its classic line and other new products.
   La Perla says it is there for women at every moment to improve her life, whether at her workplace or a wedding, a living room or a private bedroom. The collection is now available at La Perla’s website, and at selected stores around the world.

Promotional shots


Filed under: celebrity, China, fashion, Lucire, Milano, tendances, trend

 

