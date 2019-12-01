The Body Shop’s Body Yogurt range a treat for Christmas





It is the season for special edition scents: introducing the Body Shop’s Body Yogurt range including Rich Plum, Warm Vanilla and Juicy Pear. These ultra-lightweight and fast-absorbing yogurts are perfect for Christmas. They are best applied after a shower, locking in moisture and leaving your skin enriched with a fruity scent that lingers.

The Yogurts have glycerin, which is a humectant that helps reduce the loss of moisture, actively drawing water from deep within the skin and the environment, leaving the skin supple and moisturized. The tub-like container locks in the custard-yoghurt-like jelly, looking more like shampoo in the way of consistency rather than the Body Shop’s best-seller, the humble Body Butters.

Alcohol as an ingredient is not always bad: in fact, benzyl alcohol is a compound found in grapes and great for oily skin, as well as alcohol denat, which ensures quick drying and light texture.Â However, worrying to those with sensitive skin is the fragrance found, despite being dermatologically tested, which can cause irritation to the skin.

This vegan moisturizer and super-lightweight Body Yogurt, made from plant-based products, leaves the skin feeling nourished and smooth all day. From Community Trade organic almond milk from Spain, vanilla extract from Madagascar and enriched pear extract from Italy, Body Shop hand-picks the best ingredients from all over the world.

It really is the season to dream big: no longer being confined by standard packs, you can mix and match items in a reusable festive pouch. The pouch, made from 100 per cent natural jute, is made in India by Community Trade partner Teddy Exports, providing fair pay to communities. Sacks come in colour schemes of yellow, purple and pink, and can be reused as a toiletry bag. They also come as packs fitting the vanilla, plum or pear theme for a fresh and fruity twist.

Also giving a fruit twist are the Rich Plum Lip Butter and Warm Vanilla Hand Cream: the plum yellow balm dries clear and leaves a matte finish to the lip, and the vanilla cream has a luxurious heavy texture with its natural lipid barrier enhancing technology. The Body Shop truly is looking after your skin this Christmas with its enchanting new scents.â€”Victoria Whisker