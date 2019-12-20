BeyoncÃ© relaunches Ivy Park with an Adidas collaboration





Melina Matsoukas





Mason Poole

The BeyoncÃ©â€“Adidas collaboration will bear fruit on January 18, with the release of the first Adidas Ã— Ivy Park collection.

Announced last April, after BeyoncÃ©’s Parkwood Entertainment company acquired all of the Ivy Park brand that once partnered with Topshop’s Sir Philip Green, the athleisure collection features performance gear including jumpsuits, cargo pants, hoodies, cycling shorts, and four footwear styles. It includes items that are gender-neutral. Sizes range from XS to XL, with prices from US$25 to US$250.

BeyoncÃ© said in a release, â€˜It is a dream come true to relaunch Ivy Park as the sole owner. My team has worked hard with the Adidas team in bringing my vision to life for this first collection and I am grateful and proud. From the accessories to the clothes and footwear, I wanted to design and reimagine pieces that serve as favourite armour for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly.’

The brand champions inclusiveness, community and diversity, with the new collection celebrating ‘power, freedom and individuality for anyone who has the confidence to take chances and live unapologetically.’

Colours are bright, with orange and maroon, complemented by cream, and harness detailing appears through the collection as a design motif and feature.

Adidas Originals and Style general manager Torben Schumacher said, ‘With BeyoncÃ© we have the shared goal of putting creativity at the forefront of everything we do to go beyond what we’ve done before and create something entirely new. The first Adidas Ã— Ivy Park collection unites the vision of BeyoncÃ© with Adidas’s expertise and authenticity in sport and innovative design; the undeniable work ethic and steadfast point of view of BeyoncÃ© shows through in every detail within the collection.’

BeyoncÃ© ended the partnership with Sir Philip after allegations of sexual harassment emerged. She faced pressure to cut ties with him, and did so on November 14, 2018 by buying him out. Sir Philip denies the allegations.

The collection will be available online at adidas.com and at select stores worldwide.