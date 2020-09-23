British Fashion Council and Alexander James open group show in Soho, celebrating talent

The BFC kicks off 2020 with an event celebrating young, rising talent in the UKFiled by Lucire staff/January 8, 2020/9.23









Tristan Fewings/BFC

Multimedia artist Alexander James and the British Fashion Council opened the group show, One More Slope, at the Painting Rooms in Soho on Monday evening, curated by James and featuring work by him and BFC New Wave: Creatives talent including Aidan Zamiri (video director), Hélène Selam Kleih (writer–activist), and Pierre-Alexandre Fillaire (performance artist). Contributing artists were Jack Laver (artist) and Sonny Hall (poet). Guests enjoyed exhibited works, installations and live performances.

Guests included designers Bethany Williams and Bianca Saunders, Bruce Pask (Bergdorf Goodman), Caroline Rush and Sián Westerman of the BFC, models Dennis Okwera and Wilson Oryema, Florence Huntington-Whiteley, rapper Lancey Foux, Luke Day and Teo van den Broeke of British GQ, Nicholas Biela (Oculāris), editor and Instagrammer Yu Masui, and Yu Zheng.

Slingsby provided the gin cocktails and Amplify the mocktails.

The exhibition is open for private appointments from January 7 to 13. It is part of the BFC's initiatives to promote creativity and the UK as a global creative centre.



















































Tristan Fewings/BFC; Bertie Watson/BFA.com