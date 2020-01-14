Lucire


Jennifer Lawrence’s NYC penthouse apartment up for sale at US$12 million


NEWS A glimpse into how one of the most famous actresses in the world lived when she was in NYC
Filed by Lucire staff/January 14, 2020/21.29




It’s not often we at Lucire get to see how an A-lister lives, but with Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence putting her Manhattan penthouse apartment up for sale, we can get a glimpse of the property at the Laurel at 400 East 67th Street on New York’s Upper East Side.
   The 378 mÂ² (4,073 ftÂ²) apartment, occupying the entire floor, has three bedrooms, five baths, and incredible views of New York City. The great room (16 m by 6Â·4 m) has 3Â·6 m (12 ft) high ceilings, with a large dining area and double living room, separated by a two-sided limestone gas fireplace. The kitchen is well equipped with Poggenpohl white lacquer cabinetry with Carrera marble countertops, Gaggenau dishwasher, convection and steam ovens, two-burner electric induction stove and four-burner gas cooktop, Subzero wine cooler, and Subzero refrigerator. There are 278 mÂ² (3,000 ftÂ²) two-floor outdoor terraces, described as a ‘private park in the sky’, which include an outdoor kitchen, fireplace with pergola, ping-pong table, and more views of the city and the Hudson River. The master suite is particularly large. The building has a concierge, doorman, gym, 15 m (50 ft) lap pool, sauna, screening room, and private storage.
   Lawrence bought the apartment in 2016 for US$15Â·6 million, but is selling it for US$12 million, taking a hit with a downturn in the Manhattan luxury condominium market.
   She spends more time in Los Angeles than in New York, and it is suggested this is the reason for her sale.
   Pamela dâ€™Arc of Compass Realty in NYC is the listing agent.



