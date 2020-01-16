Sofia Carson is Revlon’s new ambassador

Twenty-six-year-old US actress and singer Sofia Carson has been announced as Revlon’s newest brand ambassador, following in the footsteps of Gal Gadot, Halle Berry, Ashley Graham, Jessica Biel, Adwoa Aboah, and Eniola Abioro.

Revlon released a first glimpse of Carson’s new campaign on Twitter. She will initially promote Revlon’s ColorStay Foundation, Super Lustrous Lipstick and ColorStay Eyeliner this northern spring.

In a release, Carson said, ‘Since I can remember, one of my favourite places in the world was my Momâ€™s vanity, where I discovered my love of fashion, beauty and the perfect red Revlon lipstick. I wore it at my very first dance recital and every recital, performance and dance competition after that. I felt invincible on stage in my red lipstick, like I could do and be anything. Iâ€™m so proud to join the other incredible Revlon ambassadors who inspire me and countless women around the world. Revlonâ€™s Live Boldly platform speaks to the woman I was raised to be; a woman who is fearlessly herself, and who boldly fights for her dreams.’

Carson has been in a series of Disney Channel shows and movies, including Descendants and its two sequels; last year, she starred in Pretty Little Liars: the Perfectionists. Perhaps most importantly for Revlon, she taps in to a young demographic with 15Â½ million followers on Instagram.



Revlon, via Twitter