Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Sofia Carson is Revlon’s new ambassador


NEWS The Disney Channel regular and star of Pretty Little Liars: the Perfectionists will lead Revlon’s global campaigns starting this spring
Filed by Lucire staff/January 16, 2020/23.45


Twenty-six-year-old US actress and singer Sofia Carson has been announced as Revlon’s newest brand ambassador, following in the footsteps of Gal Gadot, Halle Berry, Ashley Graham, Jessica Biel, Adwoa Aboah, and Eniola Abioro.
   Revlon released a first glimpse of Carson’s new campaign on Twitter. She will initially promote Revlon’s ColorStay Foundation, Super Lustrous Lipstick and ColorStay Eyeliner this northern spring.
   In a release, Carson said, ‘Since I can remember, one of my favourite places in the world was my Momâ€™s vanity, where I discovered my love of fashion, beauty and the perfect red Revlon lipstick. I wore it at my very first dance recital and every recital, performance and dance competition after that. I felt invincible on stage in my red lipstick, like I could do and be anything. Iâ€™m so proud to join the other incredible Revlon ambassadors who inspire me and countless women around the world. Revlonâ€™s Live Boldly platform speaks to the woman I was raised to be; a woman who is fearlessly herself, and who boldly fights for her dreams.’
   Carson has been in a series of Disney Channel shows and movies, including Descendants and its two sequels; last year, she starred in Pretty Little Liars: the Perfectionists. Perhaps most importantly for Revlon, she taps in to a young demographic with 15Â½ million followers on Instagram.


Revlon, via Twitter

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Kendall Jenner signed as EstÃ©e Lauderâ€™s new ...
Karlie Kloss is EstÃ©e Lauderâ€™s new brand amb...
Lucy Hale is Blowproâ€™s new celebrity ambassa...
News in brief: Chanelâ€™s Parisâ€“Salzburg colle...
Monica Bellucci is Dolce & Gabbanaâ€™s la...
Victoria Beckham, EstÃ©e Lauder reveal campaign for...
Filed under: beauty, celebrity, Lucire, modelling, New York

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian