Banana Republic’s spring 2020 campaign honours Black History Month


NEWS Building on the Gap’s inclusive campaigns, Banana Republic launches spots featuring poet Chinaka Hodge and dancer Jon Boogz, as well as creatives produced by three photographers
Filed by Lucire staff/January 23, 2020/22.35


Banana Republic’s spring 2020 campaign celebrates the US’s Black History Month, featuring the work of photographers Koto Bolofo, Melodie McDaniel and Campbell Addy. In particular, it has released two short films featuring dancer and director Jon Boogz and poet and spoken-word artist Chinaka Hodge. The films, directed by Banana Republic’s in-house creative director Len Peltier, will appear on their website and social platforms, as well as Blavity, on February 3.
   Hodge, wearing Banana Republic’s Empower suit, delivers a powerful feminist poem: ‘Donâ€™t let me put words in your mouth / Give me a mic and I will turn it on you / Give me a pin and watch me listen / Lend me a language and I will amplify it from every stage.’ In a longer version, Hodge includes the lines ‘Hear this: every woman near is a monument to persistence’ and ‘Pack your punches with unrelenting love.’
   Boogz’s voiceover is complemented by visuals of him dancing. His words highlight the journey he has had to achieve a level of fame in his career.
   Both were shot at the Million Dollar Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.
   Also in the campaign, McDaniel showcases the spring collection with her friends, Bolofo has an abstract study on textures and colours, and Addy interprets fashion and trend in his studio.
   The spring collection features the True Hues line of necessities, designed for every skin tone.
   Peltier said in a release, ‘This campaign was such a special project for us. We were able to collaborate with inspired creatives, whom weâ€™ve worked with in the past and consider friends, to authentically share our brand ethos through their personal stories and craft as artists during Black History Month.’
   â€˜Our spring campaigns came to life with purpose as we highlighted real voices and personalities of modern boundary breakers that are representative of our brand DNA,’ said Banana Republic’s chief marketing officer Mary Alderete. ‘Together, we continue to shape our “no boundaries” narrative by connecting authentically with the community.’
   The collection is in stores now and on bananarepublic.com.

