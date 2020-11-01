Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Elizabeth Banks is Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Woman of the Year for 2020


NEWS Another fun winter’s day at Harvard as Elizabeth Banks is honoured by the centuries-old student theatrical society
Filed by Lucire staff/February 1, 2020/11.51





Paul Marotta

The Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ annual awards always lift one’s spirits during the North American winter. This year, the oldest theatrical organization (dating back to 1770) in the US has named actress, producer and director Elizabeth Banks its Woman of the Year.
   Banks follows Bryce Dallas Howard (2019) and Mila Kunis (2018), and is the 70th woman to receive the honour.
   The Pudding, as the Harvard University theatrical student society is also known, bestows a separate Man of the Year award as well, in a newer programme that has seen just over 50 honourees.
   The awards are given to those who have made ‘lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment’.
   The honouree is paraded through the streets of Cambridge, Mass., followed by a roast at Farkas Hall in Harvard Square, then she faces a number of on-stage challenges to earn her ‘Pudding Pot’.
   In Banks’s case, as detailed by the society: ‘First, HPT challenged Ms Banks by having her sing “Ice Ice Baby” as a member of the “Sockapellas”, referencing her work in the Pitch Perfect franchise. Following her serenade, she bravely faced Beezel the Cat from Movie 43 in a sword fight, eventually taking down the villain with a cat toy. Afterward, in a display of medical knowledge gained from her time as a doctor on Scrubs, Ms Banks saved a patient dying from lack of culture by delivering a Shakespearean monologue. Next, Ms Banks, an avid fantasy football player, defeated a knight and dragon from the Fantasy Football Kingdom who had stolen her trophy. In her final task, reenacting her scene in Wet Hot American Summer, Ms Banks took a bite of an Impossible Burger and planted on a kiss on a Hasty Pudding cast member masquerading as Paul Rudd. Ultimately, Ms Banks was graciously awarded her Pudding Pot. Upon receiving her award, the smiling honouree said, “I want to thank the Hasty Pudding Theatricals for this exceedingly fun experience today.”’
   After a press conference, the society performed numbers from its upcoming production, Mean Ghosts.
   The Man of the Year event takes place on February 7, when Mean Ghosts will also première. Tickets for the production are available now, and can be ordered through 1 617 495-5205 or www.hastypudding.org/buy-tickets. Mean Ghosts runs to March 8 at Farkas Hall, followed by March 13 and 14 at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, and from March 18 to 20 at Hamilton City Hall in Bermuda.






Paul Marotta

Also in Lucire’s news section
News in brief: Ryan Reynolds roasted as Man of the...
Julianne Moore, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Riccar...
Raf Simons, Reese Witherspoon honoured as WSJ Maga...
Mary Tyler Moore, ground-breaking actress and diab...
Zoë Saldana stars in Campari’s latest promot...
In brief: Paula Sweet releases new book; Kardashia...
Categories
 celebrity / culture / entertainment / film / living / Lucire / society / TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian