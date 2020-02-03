Beyoncé wears custom Messika high jewellery to Super Bowl LIV









We often don’t feature the US Super Bowl, since it can be outside our main topics—though Parisian jeweller Messika advises us that there is relevant news: Beyoncé donning some of their items during the American football final in Miami, Fla.

Beyoncé wore a high jewellery necklace designed for her by Valérie Messika, whose ‘design represents a musical vibration, a nod to the equalizers which oscillate on the monitors of the recording studios,’ says the company.

The “chopsticks” in the design hold, in the centre, a 17 ct pear diamond, with its rocky side intentionally facing outward.

She had already worn Messika’s Diamond Equalizer asymmetrical earrings to the pre-Grammy gala and Grammy salute in honour of Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs on February 25. One earring contained a 4 ct pear diamond, the other a 1·5 ct pear diamond. The design was inspired by sound vibes and Beyoncé’s stage presence.

‘I dreamed of designing for Beyoncé, a piece that would embody her style, while remaining faithful to the DNA of our house. B is a queen, and the idea was to imagine an anarchic adornment with all these barrettes which intertwine with a sequence of baguette and round diamonds to create rhythm. But this chaos ends up finding a certain order and highlights the pear diamonds,’ said Valérie Messika.





