Suki Waterhouse leads DKNY’s spring 2020 lingerie campaign


NEWS English model Suki Waterhouse is meant to give a more relatable face to DKNY’s audiences, who are encouraged to share their stories with the brand
Filed by Lucire staff/February 5, 2020/12.29





Sofia Malamute

One of Suki Waterhouse’s early high-profile gigs at the start of last decade was for Marks & Spencer lingerieâ€”and for spring 2020, the 28-year-old English model and actress leads DKNYâ€™s intimate apparel campaign.
   Hashtagged #UnderneathMyDKNY, the new campaign launches this week globally. Sofia Malamute photographed and Mariel Haenn styled the shoot, which took place in her home, posing in her shower, bedroom and staircase.
   DKNY says the shots are meant to convey strength and reality. Waterhouse also shares ‘My first’ moments in the video part of the campaign, where she talks about friendship and childhood memories. The campaign invites others to share their firsts, be they a stolen kiss or a wild taxi ride.
   Waterhouse has an ‘understated glamour, fast-paced lifestyle and daring attitude,’ said DKNY in its release, and was chosen to build a more real and personal connection with its audiences.
   The lingerie items themselves have black, grey and white tones with highlights in hot pink and sky blue, and lace, panelling and feminine cuts.

Categories
 celebrity / fashion / London / Lucire / modelling / New York / tendances / trend / Web 2Â·0

 

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian