The official satchel of James Bondâ€”Michael Kors creates a capsule collection for No Time to Die

In what is expected to be Daniel Craig's last outing as Ian Fleming's James Bond, Michael Kors has created a satchel that will appear in the filmâ€"and has complemented it with two others in a limited-edition capsule collection



James Bond has his official carâ€”various Aston Martin models will be seen in the 25th official Eon Productions film, No Time to Dieâ€”and he has his official watch (Rolex in the books, but typically Omega on the silver screen this side of the 21st century), and now, he has his official satchel, carry-all and duffel bag, all part of a Michael Kors capsule collection.

The MKC Ã— 007 Bond Bancroft satchel is the star item, complemented by the Bond Carryall and Bond Duffel. These have been made in Italy and created exclusively for the filmâ€”though from late March, fans can shop for them at Michael Kors’ boutiques internationally, at michaelkors.com, and at the official James Bond online store, 007store.com.

Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) will carry the satchel in the film. It is made of luxe calf leather and features a polished MKC Ã— 007 plaque inside. The other items have an MKC Ã— 007 leather luggage tag.

In a release, Michael Kors said, ‘Jet set glamour, sophistication, speed, energyâ€”these are all words that come to mind when you think about the world of James Bond. They’re also at the core of our brand DNA. This collaboration was really the perfect union of fashion and film.’

Michael Kors will host a VIP party at its new showroom in Milano to unveil the collection, followed by a dinner, during Moda di Milano later this month.

The film, starring Daniel Craig and Rami Malek, dÃ©buts in April, released through Universal Pictures and United Artists. It is believed to be Craig’s last in the role of 007.