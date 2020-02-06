Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


The official satchel of James Bondâ€”Michael Kors creates a capsule collection for No Time to Die


NEWS In what is expected to be Daniel Craig’s last outing as Ian Fleming’s James Bond, Michael Kors has created a satchel that will appear in the filmâ€”and has complemented it with two others in a limited-edition capsule collection
Filed by Lucire staff/February 6, 2020/19.07



James Bond has his official carâ€”various Aston Martin models will be seen in the 25th official Eon Productions film, No Time to Dieâ€”and he has his official watch (Rolex in the books, but typically Omega on the silver screen this side of the 21st century), and now, he has his official satchel, carry-all and duffel bag, all part of a Michael Kors capsule collection.
   The MKC Ã— 007 Bond Bancroft satchel is the star item, complemented by the Bond Carryall and Bond Duffel. These have been made in Italy and created exclusively for the filmâ€”though from late March, fans can shop for them at Michael Kors’ boutiques internationally, at michaelkors.com, and at the official James Bond online store, 007store.com.
   Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) will carry the satchel in the film. It is made of luxe calf leather and features a polished MKC Ã— 007 plaque inside. The other items have an MKC Ã— 007 leather luggage tag.
   In a release, Michael Kors said, ‘Jet set glamour, sophistication, speed, energyâ€”these are all words that come to mind when you think about the world of James Bond. They’re also at the core of our brand DNA. This collaboration was really the perfect union of fashion and film.’
   Michael Kors will host a VIP party at its new showroom in Milano to unveil the collection, followed by a dinner, during Moda di Milano later this month.
   The film, starring Daniel Craig and Rami Malek, dÃ©buts in April, released through Universal Pictures and United Artists. It is believed to be Craig’s last in the role of 007.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Escape to the worlds of Stranger Things and Aladdi...
Lady Gaga, Amy Adams, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt shin...
SAG Awards: Claire Foy, Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, E...
News in brief: British GQ hosts Men of the Year Aw...
Isabelle Adjani, AngÃ¨le, Margaret Qualley, SÃ©basti...
Cannes day 6: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shines in gol...

Categories
 celebrity / entertainment / fashion / film / Lucire / Milano / New York / tendances / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian