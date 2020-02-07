A celebrity-filled Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection for 2020











Mike Coppola; Astrid Stawiarz; Slaven VlaÅ¡iÄ‡

As New York Fashion Week progresses, thereâ€™s one show thatâ€™s always a hit with us. Once called The Heart Truth Red Dress show, and colloquially The Red Dress show, itâ€™s now the Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection, in support of the American Heart Association.

The premise is simple: celebrities and designers team up to show a red dress collection to promote awareness of heart disease in women, with cardiovascular disease the number-one health threat for women in the US, claiming the lives of one in three women and taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined. The show originated with the Heart Truth programme at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health in the 2000s.

On Wednesday, February 5, Grammy Award winner Meghan Trainor opened the show with â€˜Blinkâ€™ and â€˜Me Tooâ€™. Tamron Hall hosted the show, which featured A. J. Andrews (softball player), Gretchen Carlson (journalist, former Fox News host and Miss America 1989), Sarah Chalke (Firefly Lane, Scrubs), Jackie Cruz (Orange Is the New Black), Robin Givens (Riverdale, Ambitions), Heather Graham (Law & Order: True Crime, Boogie Nights, Austin Powers: the Spy Who Shagged Me), Loren Gray (singer), Eva Gutowski (YouTube star), Sara Haines (Strahan, Sara and Keke), Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Sunny Hostin (The View), Darlene Love (Lethal Weapon quadriology, and an Academy and Grammy Award-winning performer), Bailee Madison (Good Witch, The Fosters [2014â€“16]), Nicky Hilton Rothschild (designer and former Lucire cover girl), Paris Hilton (entrepreneur), Laura Marano (Austin & Ally, The Perfect Date), Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: the Next Generation, Star Trek: Picard), Roselyn Sánchez (Grand Hotel, Devious Maids), Camille Schrier (Miss America 2020 and doctor of pharmacy student), Rachel Smith (Entertainment Tonight), Ali Stroker (Glee, Oklahoma), Madeline Stuart (model), Jennifer Tilly (poker player, and actress in the Childâ€™s Play series and Family Guy), Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Father of the Bride), and Constance Zimmer (Unreal, A Million Little Things). Susan Lucci, who had a mishap during the 2019 show, attended to show her support, along with her husband Helmut Huber. Long-time supporter Star Jones was also present, as were beauty pageant winners Robin Towle (Mrs International 2019), Ava Hill (Miss International 2019), and Madeline Wright (Miss Teen International 2019).

Shania Twain closed the show with â€˜That Donâ€™t Impress Me Muchâ€™, â€˜Lifeâ€™s About to Get Goodâ€™, â€˜Any Man of Mineâ€™ and â€˜Man! I Feel Like a Womanâ€™.

Americaâ€™s top dog, the Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show, walked the catwalk for the second year running. The 2019 winner, King the wire fox terrier, appeared with Rachel Smith.

Supporters include CVS Health (platinum level), Radisson Red Hotels, and Variety. Shar Sinclair provided the make-up, Giovanni Giuntoli for Tearsheet Artistic Team the hair styling, using Redken, Sheila Cato for Brittany Beauty Academy the nails, and Loren Hope the jewellery.

Mike Coppola; Astrid Stawiarz; Slaven Vlasic; Cindy Ord