Kristen Stewart leads Chanel’s spring–summer 2020 campaign shot by Jean-Baptiste Mondino

Actress Kristen Stewart fronts Chanel’s spring–summer 2020 ready-to-wear campaign, photographed by Jean-Baptiste Mondino.

The collection, as shown in Lucire’s print editions, took place last September on a set that echoed the rooftops of Paris, and Mondino’s campaign photographs echo the theme.

In some shots, Stewart appears “weightless”, something that the campaign aims to catch.

She said, ‘The mood of the campaign felt sort of suspended like that moment when you jump into the air and you are weightless.

‘The clothes felt like they could move, and they could dance, and they could run, and breathe and I felt like it was a breath of fresh air, really modern and clearly from a female perspective as well. It seemed to me that these clothes have been made by somebody who might wear them herself. We really do need to feel light, we need to feel like we can run right now as women. And these clothes make that feel possible.’

‘For me, with this décor that was both minimalist and grandiose, there was a desire to breathe, in the absence of effects, the purity, the delicacy, the femininity, the lightness of the girls on the rooftops, the simplicity in the way they walked,’ said Mondino.

Stewart has been a Chanel ambassador since 2015, and was the face of the house’s Métiers d’Art collection for 2013–14 (Paris–Dallas) and 2015–16 (Paris in Rome). She posed for Karl Lagerfeld in Chanel’s Gabrielle bag campaign in 2017, then the Gabrielle Chanel perfume campaign. Most recently, Stewart was the face of the autumn–winter 2019–20 make-up collection, Noir et blanc de Chanel.

Chanel creative director Virginie Viard has repurposed the tweed of the classic jacket as a dress with a flared skirt, a navy blue, red and white strapless playsuit, and a multicoloured checked playsuit. Also in the campaign is a pink taffeta jacket and pleated skirt, a silk organza sequinned jacket and chiffon top, crêpe de Chine shorts, and a black and ecru playsuit. Chanel also sees the return of the 11.12 bag covered in sequins or in tweed. Ankle straps are in block colour or two-tone grosgrain. Jewellery is heavily layered: necklaces, cuff bracelets, and brooches.

In an interview, Stewart expresses her admiration for Viard. ‘There is an originality and a sort of unique thing that she brings to a room she walks into and I feel like her clothes do the same thing. They feel like a gasping breath. There is a sort of radicality going into it, there is something kind of mad about them, but fun and also grounded in the history of Chanel. I am very proud of her and really humbled to wear them.’

