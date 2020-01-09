YOOX and Vogue Italia launch sustainable, responsible fashion programme with â‚¬50,000 top prize







Jacopo M. Raule

YOOX and Vogue Italia celebrated the launch of their mentoring programme, the Vogue YOOX Challengeâ€”the Future of Responsible Fashion, at the San Paolo Converso church in Milano yesterday, during the cityâ€™s fashion week.

The programme aims to support and mentor designers, creatives and start-ups who are investing in social responsibility and sustainability.

The Challenge culminates in September when 10 finalists are selected by a group of sustainability experts. An international jury then evaluates the projects during the Milano moda donna for springâ€“summer 2020 in September. The winner is then announced, and their project is celebrated in February 2021, at the autumnâ€“winter 2021â€“22 collections. In addition to the support, mentoring, communications and distribution, the winner will receive a cash prize of â‚¬50,000 to realize their project.

The international jury includes Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of Yoox Net-à-Porter Group; Emanuele Farneti, editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia and Lâ€™Uomo; Sara Sozzani Maino, deputy editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia and head of Vogue Talents; Liya Kebede, model and womenâ€™s rightsâ€™ activist; Amber Valletta, model and actress; Lisa Armstrong, head of fashion at The Telegraph; Alice Ben Arous, chief of staff of Richemontâ€™s fashion and accessoriesâ€™ division and a member of its CSR committee; Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (Italian Chamber of Fashion), Rosario Dawson, actress and co-founder of Studio 189; Orsolo de Castro, founder of Fashion Revolution; Tonne Goodman, sustainability editor of Vogue; Eva HerzigovÃ¡, model and editor-at-large of Vogue CS; Suzy Menkes, international Vogue editor; Clare Press, presenter of the Wardrobe Crisis podcast; Dilys Williams, director of the Centre for Sustainable Fashion at the London College of Fashion.

The sustainability experts are Alex McIntosh, founder and creative director of Create Sustain; Giorgia Roversi, director of sustainability and inclusion at of Yoox Net-à-Porter Group; Francesco Perrini, ordinary professor of the Department of Management and Technology of Bocconi University; Francesca Romana Rinaldi, director of the Master in Brand & Business Management and New Sustainable Fashion at the Milan Fashion Institute (an inter-university consortium composed of Bocconi University, Università Cattolica di Milano and Politecnico di Milano); Elisa Pervinca Bellini, sustainability and talent editor of Vogue Italia and a member of the Condé Nast Global Employee Council on Sustainability.

Guests at the event welcomed by Marchetti, Farneti, Valletta and Kenede included KarolÃ­na KurkovÃ¡, Coco Rocha, Bianca Balti, Anna Wintour, Suzy Menkes, Carla Sozzani, Giuseppe Zanotti, Walter Chiapponi, Maurizio Cattelan, Francesco Vezzoli, Aya and Ami Suzuki, Nataly Osmann, Miriam Leone, Greta Ferro, Arthur Arbesser, Sara Battaglia, Linda Tol, Stella Jean, Ekaterina Darma, Ilenia Durazzi, Ferdinando Verderi, Nina Yashar, Matteo Ward, Paula Cademartori, Gabrielle Caunesil, Andrea della Valle, Vogue Russiaâ€™s Masha Fedorova, Helen Nonini, Massimiliano Locatelli, Kris Ruhs, Wâ€™s Stefano Tonchi, Candela Pelizza, Vogue Japanâ€™s Anna dello Russo, Andrea Incontri, Abrima Erwiah, and former Miss Italia Miriam Leone.

Wines were provided by Masi Agricola.

Jacopo M. Raule