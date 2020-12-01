Lucire


Basquiat items at accessible prices


NEWS Lucireâ€™s travel editor Stanley Moss has a very cost-effective way to score yourself a Jean-Michel Basquiat work, thanks to his own contact with the artist in 1980
Filed by Lucire staff/February 25, 2020/12.54




If youâ€™re a fan of Jean-Michel Basquiat, but canâ€™t touch his unique work, hereâ€™s a wallet-friendly group of alternatives for you. Lucireâ€™s travel editor, Stanley Moss, has just released a reissue of his privately printed 1980 limited edition The New Wave Cookbook in book form. Itâ€™s a chance to get a collectible 33 pp. booklet based on a rare item (only 200 were originally printed), one which is included in the permanent collection of the MoMA NYC, and occasionally comes up at auction for over US$1,000 a copy. The unconventional and irreverent cookbook contains Basquiatâ€™s recipe scribbled on a card, along with eleven others, and a photo album of snapshots from the nightlife which includes pictures of Basquiat, Deborah Harry, Fab 5 Freddy, Robert Mapplethorpe and other habituÃ©s of the punk nightlife. Basquiatâ€™s recipe card features a photo of the artist taken by Stanley in 1980. The collectible reprint, available on Amazon, goes for US$25 plus shipping.
   If you like the recipe you can also visit Stanleyâ€™s Espace DiGanZi printables’ website, and order a replica of Basquiatâ€™s card printed on a mug, T-shirt, tote bag or pillow. Visit diganzi.wixsite.com/espacediganzi/objets to view the possibilities.
   Basquiat produced a limited number of works in his short career. He did not do a lot of multiples. You may not be able to hang an original on your wall today, but hereâ€™s a chance to at least live with a replica of one of his rare early works.




