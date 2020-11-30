Sol sisters: beauty launches go head to toe in West Hollywood



In Los Angeles, summer seems to arrive just minutes after the last Oscar has been passed out. While our thoughts instantly turn to the light, bright and floaty things we will be wearing as soon as the thermometer passes 80Â°F in SoCal, we cannot neglect the fact that we need to protect the skin thatâ€™s not covered up. The US crew from La Roche-Posayâ€™s New York office was back in town to give California girls a preview of its new line of mix-and-match serums.

Held at West Hollywoodâ€™s Maddox Gallery, the new serums were displayed amidst works of modern art, which blended seamlessly with the brandâ€™s minimalist and pure approach to skin care and package design. A La Roche-Posay dermatologist gave an informative talk on how the three new serums work synergistically to brighten, hydrate, and firm for healthy skin with a radiant glow.

The French brand also introduced their newest sunscreen, Anthelios Melt-in-Milk, an SFP 100 formulated with their patented Cell-Ox Shield technology. Top that with a silky texture and no white residue, it is possibly the most protective and advanced sun care product on the market today.



Next up, a penthouse suite at the ultra-chic Hotel 1 West Hollywood is where hemp-infused body care line Hempz unveiled their new CBD skin care line. With company CEO Rick Hough mingling with the crowd, guests were treated to luxurious hand and arm massages and skin care application tips from celebrity make-up artist Emily Moses. The expansive outdoor patio and plush sofas offered a quiet respite to enjoy a glass of wine and a panoramic view of the Sunset Strip. The new line of skin and body care is formulated with hemp oil and antioxidants aimed at a customer who wants a quality product at an approachable price with easy application.

The very hip and ambient Toca Madera in West Hollywood was the appropriate locale to host the OPI launch party of their MÃ©xico City spring 2020 collection. Capturing the ancient and modern Ã¦sthetic traditions of MÃ©xico Cityâ€™s vibrant past and present, guests sipped on tequila cocktails and taquitos while browsing the collection amidst candles, flickering filigree lamps, and baskets of effervescent paper flowers. All attendees went home with a gift bag of the full collection, a straw hat, and fresh manicures in their MÃ©xico City shade of choice. Viva MÃ©xico! Viva OPI!â€”Jody Miller, Correspondent, and Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor









