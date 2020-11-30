Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Sol sisters: beauty launches go head to toe in West Hollywood


NEWS Jody Miller and Elyse Glickman get a first look at everything you want and need for your beauty needs this spring with some exciting beauty dÃ©buts
Filed by Jody Miller/March 2, 2020/11.30



Jody Miller


Jody Miller

In Los Angeles, summer seems to arrive just minutes after the last Oscar has been passed out. While our thoughts instantly turn to the light, bright and floaty things we will be wearing as soon as the thermometer passes 80Â°F in SoCal, we cannot neglect the fact that we need to protect the skin thatâ€™s not covered up. The US crew from La Roche-Posayâ€™s New York office was back in town to give California girls a preview of its new line of mix-and-match serums.
   Held at West Hollywoodâ€™s Maddox Gallery, the new serums were displayed amidst works of modern art, which blended seamlessly with the brandâ€™s minimalist and pure approach to skin care and package design. A La Roche-Posay dermatologist gave an informative talk on how the three new serums work synergistically to brighten, hydrate, and firm for healthy skin with a radiant glow.
   The French brand also introduced their newest sunscreen, Anthelios Melt-in-Milk, an SFP 100 formulated with their patented Cell-Ox Shield technology. Top that with a silky texture and no white residue, it is possibly the most protective and advanced sun care product on the market today.


Jody Miller

   Next up, a penthouse suite at the ultra-chic Hotel 1 West Hollywood is where hemp-infused body care line Hempz unveiled their new CBD skin care line. With company CEO Rick Hough mingling with the crowd, guests were treated to luxurious hand and arm massages and skin care application tips from celebrity make-up artist Emily Moses. The expansive outdoor patio and plush sofas offered a quiet respite to enjoy a glass of wine and a panoramic view of the Sunset Strip. The new line of skin and body care is formulated with hemp oil and antioxidants aimed at a customer who wants a quality product at an approachable price with easy application.
   The very hip and ambient Toca Madera in West Hollywood was the appropriate locale to host the OPI launch party of their MÃ©xico City spring 2020 collection. Capturing the ancient and modern Ã¦sthetic traditions of MÃ©xico Cityâ€™s vibrant past and present, guests sipped on tequila cocktails and taquitos while browsing the collection amidst candles, flickering filigree lamps, and baskets of effervescent paper flowers. All attendees went home with a gift bag of the full collection, a straw hat, and fresh manicures in their MÃ©xico City shade of choice. Viva MÃ©xico! Viva OPI!â€”Jody Miller, Correspondent, and Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor





Jody Miller

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Hollywood: at your service
Indie Beauty Expo (IBE): Hollywoodâ€™s â€œ...
Putting on the glitz
An organic autumn
New beauty highs at the TMG
Beautifully free spirits: 2017â€™s Indie Beauty Expo...

Categories
 beauty / Los Angeles / Lucire / tendances / trend / Zeitgeist

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian