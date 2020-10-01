Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Charlotte Olympia and Puma show collaboration; Alice Dellal fronts campaign


NEWS Charlotte Olympia Dellal’s earlier claim that she was working with a ‘fantastic sports’ brand’ now sees the light of day
Filed by Lucire staff/March 3, 2020/10.50



After getting full control of her label back, Charlotte Olympia has embarked on a collaboration with Puma, with its founder’s sister, model Alice Dellal, modelling the new line.
   Charlotte Olympia Dellal had often taken her label into collaborations, including with MAC Cosmetics and Agent Provocateur. Dellal had hinted last month that she was collaborating with a sport brand.
   The Puma Ã— Charlotte Olympia collection merges boxing-inspired silhouettes with Hollywood glamour, featuring leopard prints, ‘Kitty’ embroidery, fringe accents, and the Charlotte Olympia spider’s web symbol.
   Going beyond the Puma Ã— Charlotte Olympia Cali Sport shoe (RRP NZ$180) are the TFS AOP track jacket (RRP NZ$190) and the AOP shorts (RRP NZ$100), all of which blend sports and glamour. There is also a reversible Bucket Hat (RRP NZ$55).
   Puma, meanwhile, has been working with female designers recently, including Tabitha Simmons and Sophia Webster. Working with Charlotte Olympia is another step in the label’s attempt to court women as customers.
   In New Zealand, the collection will be available from April 1 at nz.puma.com and at Karen Walker and Hype stores.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
News in brief: British GQ hosts Men of the Year Aw...
Video: Kate Moss reveals her 2014 Topshop collecti...
Idris Elba + Superdry Collection, comprising 250 m...
Update: Absolut Unique hits New Zealand; CK One...
Johanna Ortiz Ã— H&M: full collection to drop ...
Baz Luhrmannâ€™s The Secret Life of Flowers fi...

Categories
 fashion / London / Lucire / modelling / tendances / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian