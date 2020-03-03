Johanna Ortiz Ã— H&M: full collection to drop on March 12







Matt Jones

Recognizing the power of the Latin American market, H&M’s full collection with Colombian designer Johanna Ortizâ€”who has both a following in her home market as well as the USâ€”will launch in March with 19 pieces.

This follows the four pre-drop dresses. Like the initial pieces, the collaboration features an exotic colour palette, tropical florals, and the energetic design that Ortiz is known for.

Key pieces include a red floral maxi-dress, a magenta midi-dress in broderie anglaise, a black patterned floor-length column dress in viscose crÃ¨pe, and a ruffled wrap skirt in black-and-white cotton-poplin.

Ortiz’s designs have already been seen on Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, BeyoncÃ©, Alexa Chung, Jessica Biel, Olivia Palermo, and Sienna Miller.

Trained at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Ortiz headed back to her native Colombia to create her eponymous label. She also gives back to the community with an educational programme for local women.

H&M headed to Cali to understand the designer’s construction and to work on the collaboration.

â€˜The imprint of Colombiaâ€”the rhythm of the salsa dance, the beauty of the elegant orchids and the effortless palm trees dancing in a balmy pink sunsetâ€”can be felt in every Johanna Ortiz design,’ says Ortiz. ‘I’m thrilled to be able to infuse this H&M collection with effortless glamour and introduce some Latin American festivity to the H&M customer’s wardrobe. I hope customers wear the pieces barefoot and with a beautiful flower in their hair.’

H&M head of womenswear design Maria Ã–stblom said, ‘Johanna Ortiz has a gift for creating confident, colourful designs that make you want to dance. This collection is both a celebration of Colombia’s creative history and craftsmanship and an opportunity to bring Johanna’s signature feminine styles to our customers. The reaction to the pre-drop was very positive, and now the wait is over, we can’t wait to see how our customers will style this exciting collection.’

The main collection will appear in selected H&M stores and at hm.com on March 12.





Matt Jones