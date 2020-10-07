ClÃ© de Peau BeautÃ© announces 2020 Power of Radiance award winners





ClÃ© de Peau BeautÃ© has announced its second Power of Radiance award to Binita Shrestha and Pratiksha Pandey of Nepal for their contribution to girls’ education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (the STEM fields), opening up opportunities for their future.

Shrestha and Pandey are behind the WiSTEM (Women in STEM) Nepal movement, and have led initiatives in education in their country to give girls and women opportunities to pursue their interests in science and technology. Shrestha herself is an IT engineer and educator, and oversaw several initiatives, including a collaboration between WiSTEM Nepal, Unicef and the Telecommunications Commission in Nepal. Pandey has devoted her career to breaking gender stereotypes, encouraging women to take leading roles in classrooms and to pursue the sciences.

Many girls cannot get to high school because of obstacles including premature marriage, poverty, discrimination and gender inequality. By giving them starts in STEM fields, their prospects, financial capacity and self-sufficiency improve.

Shrestha notes that 600 million girls will reach working age in the next decade. Most will work in informal sectors, facing difficulties.

Pandey adds, ‘It is important that, as women and educators, we teach these girls invaluable skills, confidence and awareness of our own value. At the same time, we must give them the knowledge and opportunities they need to take control of their own future and decide their own fate. Every step we take, no matter how big or small, is a huge step towards improving the capabilities of girls around the world.’

To date, WiSTEM Nepal has helped over 370 girls and young women to pursue their interest in STEM and providing them with the confidence they need to demand appropriate treatment.

The award is financed through the sale of ClÃ© de Peau serum. An awards’ ceremony will be held in Thailand.