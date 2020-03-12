Assembly Label marks first international store, opening in Auckland





About to start its second decade, Australian brand Assembly Label will open in New Zealand on Saturday, March 14, with its first international retail store at Shop S241, Level 2, Westfield Newmarket, Auckland. The brand’s minimalist Ã¦sthetic is present, the store having been created with We Are Triibe, who noted: ‘The concept for Assembly Labelâ€™s newest store in Auckland was derived ultimately from the labelâ€™s effortless, minimalist and laid-back approach to design. We wanted to inject the staple light and airy Assembly Label aesthetic into the Newmarket storeâ€”but with a twist; utilizing beautiful and carefully curated furniture pieces and natural finishes from New Zealand and Australian product designers and makers.’

Assembly Label co-founder Damien Horan said in a release, ‘Our stores are free from complexity, favouring unyielding quality and refined simplicity over adornment. Our promise of welcoming environments that are easy to navigate and shop in comfort. Mirroring the same principles in service, we offer a unique and authentic in-store experience delivered by a warm and highly informed team.’

Find out more at assemblylabel.nz.