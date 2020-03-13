Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

TAG Heuer launches new Connected smartwatches, with Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris and Paulina Vega


NEWS The third generation of Connected timepieces are part of an internally developed digital ecosystem, with apps on the watch and mobile
Filed by Lucire staff/March 13, 2020/16.07





TAG Heuer has launched the third generation of its Connected timepieces, five years after it launched into the luxury smartwatch segment.
   The launch event took place in New York on Thursday, hosted by FrÃ©dÃ©ric Arnault, TAG Heuerâ€™s chief strategy and digital officer, with celebrity guests Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris and Paulina Vega.
   The new range blurs the line between traditional timepieces and digital devices with its elegant exterior, and an up-to-the-minute OLED touchscreen that displays a choice of dials, with the mechanically inspired ones looking so sharp they are almost indistinguishable from a traditional offeringâ€™s. Digital designs show a dynamism and originality, making it a tough choice for a TAG Heuer wearer.
   There is a 45 mm case in stainless-steel titanium, ceramic or sapphire crystal, polishes, mechanical pushers, and a rotating crown. There are also interchangeable straps.
   TAG Heuer says the highlight this time is the in-house-developed Sport app, which can track golf, running, cycling, walking and fitness sessions through, inter alia, GPS and a heart-rate monitor. There is also a new mobile app complementing the one in the watch.
   A series of Google Wear OS apps are built in.
   Arnault said in a release, â€˜The TAG Heuer Connected watch was designed and engineered with the same passion and attention to detail as our mechanical watches. The Connected watch is not only a beautiful timepiece, itâ€™s a truly immersive experience, as it now sits within a complete TAG Heuer digital ecosystem geared towards performance and sports. It expresses the brand in a completely new way and offers limitless possibilities in terms of innovation for the future and will lead the way into a new era for TAG Heuer.â€™
   The watches hit the market on Friday, March 13.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
TAG Heuer launches Connected Watch with Intel and ...
Wearable technology from Misfit and Mercedes-Benz&...
Lucire updates: emerging talent, a new social netw...
Johanna Ortiz Ã— H&M: full collection to drop ...
Kate Spade shows Scallop Smartwatch 2 for spring 2...
A celebrity-filled Go Red for Women Red Dress Coll...

Categories
 design / fashion / health / Lucire / New York / technology / tendances / trend / TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian