TAG Heuer launches new Connected smartwatches, with Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris and Paulina Vega









TAG Heuer has launched the third generation of its Connected timepieces, five years after it launched into the luxury smartwatch segment.

The launch event took place in New York on Thursday, hosted by FrÃ©dÃ©ric Arnault, TAG Heuerâ€™s chief strategy and digital officer, with celebrity guests Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris and Paulina Vega.

The new range blurs the line between traditional timepieces and digital devices with its elegant exterior, and an up-to-the-minute OLED touchscreen that displays a choice of dials, with the mechanically inspired ones looking so sharp they are almost indistinguishable from a traditional offeringâ€™s. Digital designs show a dynamism and originality, making it a tough choice for a TAG Heuer wearer.

There is a 45 mm case in stainless-steel titanium, ceramic or sapphire crystal, polishes, mechanical pushers, and a rotating crown. There are also interchangeable straps.

TAG Heuer says the highlight this time is the in-house-developed Sport app, which can track golf, running, cycling, walking and fitness sessions through, inter alia, GPS and a heart-rate monitor. There is also a new mobile app complementing the one in the watch.

A series of Google Wear OS apps are built in.

Arnault said in a release, â€˜The TAG Heuer Connected watch was designed and engineered with the same passion and attention to detail as our mechanical watches. The Connected watch is not only a beautiful timepiece, itâ€™s a truly immersive experience, as it now sits within a complete TAG Heuer digital ecosystem geared towards performance and sports. It expresses the brand in a completely new way and offers limitless possibilities in terms of innovation for the future and will lead the way into a new era for TAG Heuer.â€™

The watches hit the market on Friday, March 13.