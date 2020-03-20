Lands’ End and Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James release swimwear collection

Lands’ End and Draper James have collaborated on a collection that promotes body positivity, with some proceeds going to Girls Inc.Filed by Lucire staff/March 20, 2020/13.30

Lands’ End and Draper James, a lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, have collaborated on a swimwear collection, comprising swimsuits, cover-ups and accessories.

The new collection brings together Lands’ End’s classic designs with Draper James’s US southern style, with its signature magnolia and gingham prints.

The collection is said to be body-positive and available in sizes from XS to 3X, and 2 to 24. There are 23 pieces and colourways.

Witherspoon said, ‘Lands’ End’s approach to swim and dedication to fit-testing in all sizes was in line with our goal to deliver comfort, style and body confidence. We are beyond excited to be able to bring our signature prints, design details and Lands’ End’s tried-and-true fit to women of all shapes and sizes.’

The companies are also partnering with Girls Inc., with a portion of the proceeds going to the advocacy group.

The Draper James ❤ Lands’ End collection will be available at landsend.com, at Lands’ End retail locations, draperjames.com, and Draper James locations in Nashville, Atlanta, Lexington, and Southlake, Texas, as well as Amazon.com. New styles will appear through March and April.