Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

LG releases CES-award-winning UltraGear monitor with 1 ms response for US$399


NEWS Gamers can get their hands on a CES Innovation Award-winning monitor with G-Sync for as little as US$399
Filed by Lucire staff/March 28, 2020/4.27




Gamers are an increasingly influential computing market, with their demands for fast response times from their computers and peripherals. LG is adding to their choices with its 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor, retailing in the US for US$399.
   LG has already won a CES 2020 Innovation Award for the new IPS unit, model 27GN750.
   Gamers want monitors to show the action as soon as possible, and LG has its UltraGear’s refresh rate down to 1 ms. It has a wide viewing angle, delivering 99 per cent of the sRGB colour accuracy, HDR10 support, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, validated to be free from flicker and artefacts. (G-Sync keeps the monitor and video card perfectly in sync.) It also offers gaming-specific options, which LG calls Dynamic Action Sync mode, Black Stabilizer, and Crosshair, for accuracy in FPS games. In lay terms, it means the monitor is sharp, can be seen from more angles accurately, and it’s showing something new every millisecond.
   The back shows red detail, in line with many gaming devices and software.
   The monitor can also be rotated 90 degrees for a vertical display.

Also in Lucire’s news section
New Land Rover Defender unveiled: an icon reinvent...
Aston Martin shows renderings of 2020 DBS GT Zagat...
Grayton announces first mechanical watch with smar...
Ofﬁcial photos and video: Jaguar launches F-type c...
Mercedes-Benz previews CLA with Concept Style Coup...
Lucire updates: emerging talent, a new social netw...

Categories
 design / living / Lucire / technology

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian