LG releases CES-award-winning UltraGear monitor with 1 ms response for US$399







Gamers are an increasingly influential computing market, with their demands for fast response times from their computers and peripherals. LG is adding to their choices with its 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor, retailing in the US for US$399.

LG has already won a CES 2020 Innovation Award for the new IPS unit, model 27GN750.

Gamers want monitors to show the action as soon as possible, and LG has its UltraGear’s refresh rate down to 1 ms. It has a wide viewing angle, delivering 99 per cent of the sRGB colour accuracy, HDR10 support, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, validated to be free from flicker and artefacts. (G-Sync keeps the monitor and video card perfectly in sync.) It also offers gaming-specific options, which LG calls Dynamic Action Sync mode, Black Stabilizer, and Crosshair, for accuracy in FPS games. In lay terms, it means the monitor is sharp, can be seen from more angles accurately, and it’s showing something new every millisecond.

The back shows red detail, in line with many gaming devices and software.

The monitor can also be rotated 90 degrees for a vertical display.