Demi Lovato for Fabletics collection pledges US$125,000 to WHO COVID-19 fund


NEWS Fabletics and Demi Lovato opted not to delay the launch of their limited-edition spring capsule collection, instead pledging US$5 from each sale to the fight against COVID-19
Filed by Lucire staff/April 3, 2020/14.04


Fabletics, the athleisure brand co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, has announced that its Demi Lovato limited-edition collection will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts. The company says that US$5 for each item sold from the collection, amounting to a US$125,000 pledge from now through June 30, 2020, will support the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, providing ‘crucial gear’ to front-line workers.
   The collaboration was originally created to ‘inspire women to channel their inner strength’, something which Fabletics points out is needed now more than ever.
   In a release, Lovato said, ‘Recently, we have watched our world change and have thought long and hard about holding off on this launch. After sitting down to reflect for a few days, we realized there’s no better time to inspire others with my capsule, which has always been about channelling your inner strength.’
   She added in a blog post, ‘In addition to lifting up those in need right now, itâ€™s so important for us all to feel empowered, invincible, and strong from the inside out. My collection is designed to do just thatâ€”uplifting you with bold colours and amazing contouring for the biggest confidence boost. I love how these styles make you feel so supported when you put them on. Living an active lifestyle from home is all about wearing activewear, like comfortable leggings, bras, and tops you can wear from morning to night.’
   The range uses PowerHold, a proprietary contouring fabric, and includes the Mila pocket legging and Ultra High-Waisted Shine legging, T-shirts, layering pieces, and bras, promising versatility and suiting a broad variety of activity and body types. Sizes range from XXS to 4X.
   The collection is available from fabletics.com.

