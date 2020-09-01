Lucire


Arthur Chen unveils Tissot’s newest range in webcast


NEWS In an interview format, the US-born Chinese actor showcases Tissot’s newest line to Generation Z
Filed by Lucire staff/April 9, 2020/9.32




Arthur Chen, Tissot’s newest spokesman, has released the company’s latest Chrono XL range in a live webcast from Beijing. A casually dressed Chen, resting on a sofa, described the new range with words like daring, unique, wonderful, and unlimited, with one of the promotional images from Tissot’s new campaign behind him.
   Chen talked in a relaxed fashion with the host of the webcast, in a heart-to-heart conversation format, discussing everything from sports (regardless of opponent, he would go all out without reservations) and acting (not wishing to be typecast and trying out new roles).
   In a segue to the watches, he mentioned, ‘I think everyone should have a watch of their own.’ Less than subtly, he noted that regardless of eventâ€”playing sport, heading out every day, or attending a formal occasionâ€”the watch is the one accessory he cannot do without.
   Chen also gave a prizeâ€”a graffiti work of his ownâ€”to the winning entrant of a Tissot competition. Chen, who indulges in graffiti art, has designed the Tissot Chrono XL’s gift box for the Chinese market. Prices for the new Chrono XL models begin at 2,600å…ƒ.

Categories
 China / entertainment / fashion / film / Lucire / modelling / tendances / trend

 

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian