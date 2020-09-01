Arthur Chen unveils Tissot’s newest range in webcast







Arthur Chen, Tissot’s newest spokesman, has released the company’s latest Chrono XL range in a live webcast from Beijing. A casually dressed Chen, resting on a sofa, described the new range with words like daring, unique, wonderful, and unlimited, with one of the promotional images from Tissot’s new campaign behind him.

Chen talked in a relaxed fashion with the host of the webcast, in a heart-to-heart conversation format, discussing everything from sports (regardless of opponent, he would go all out without reservations) and acting (not wishing to be typecast and trying out new roles).

In a segue to the watches, he mentioned, ‘I think everyone should have a watch of their own.’ Less than subtly, he noted that regardless of eventâ€”playing sport, heading out every day, or attending a formal occasionâ€”the watch is the one accessory he cannot do without.

Chen also gave a prizeâ€”a graffiti work of his ownâ€”to the winning entrant of a Tissot competition. Chen, who indulges in graffiti art, has designed the Tissot Chrono XL’s gift box for the Chinese market. Prices for the new Chrono XL models begin at 2,600å…ƒ.