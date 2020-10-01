Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


The lockdown continues: celebrity Instagram round-up, April 10


NEWS Models and actresses show more glimpses of their lives (and some reminiscences) during their COVID-19 self-isolations
Filed by Lucire staff/April 10, 2020/10.00


As the COVID-19 lockdown continues in many parts of the world, many celebrities and models are keeping their spirits up, especially to their Instagram audiences.
   Winnie Harlow (@winnieharlow) showed photos of her on a New York rooftop with paints in the background, with a positive message: â€˜If you can see the light over the horizon keep goingâ€™. Itâ€™s not too clear if these were taken during lockdown as they are particularly polished, and her captions do not suggest that theyâ€™re her present status.
   Clearer was Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber), who kept things simple at home with a camisole and jeans, and earlier photos suggest sheâ€™s been indulging in books.
   Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) has had immense fun during her self-quarantine in the UK, as she discovered with her sister that she can balance a glass on her head while wine is being poured into it. Itâ€™s her new party trick, and thereâ€™s a video on her Instagram.
   Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) wasnâ€™t going to forget her little brotherâ€™s birthday: Jack Depp turned 18, and Lily-Rose posted strips of old photographs containing the siblings.
   In a sign of our times, actress and Lucire cover alumna Laura Vandervoort (@supervandie) posted a photograph of coloured rocks, each with a message of hope and positivity, saying that she added four to the row on a walk during her lockdown in Toronto.
   Showing that you canâ€™t keep a good model down, Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) decided to dress up and put on her make-up for her at-home selfie during lockdown in Los Angeles.
   Meanwhile, Natalie Roser (@natalie_roser) offered a selfie in Rose & Bare nude underwear along with a coupon code for Easter.
   But itâ€™s Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) who takes the prize here for making the most of the situation. She still managed to pose for Vogue Italia while quarantined. The magazine sent her a Chanel look, and she donned the outfit, photographed â€˜home on the farmâ€™ by fellow model and friend Leah McCarthy, with whom sheâ€™s self-isolating. The image appears in Vogue Italiaâ€™s April 2020 issue. â€¢

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
March 28: an Instagram round-up during COVID-19
Suki Waterhouse leads DKNYâ€™s spring 2020 lin...
In brief: Eva HerzigovÃ¡ in Gerry Weber capsule; Il...
Emily Ratajkowski leads DKNYâ€™s intimate appa...
Rafael Nadal launches new Tommy Hilfiger collectio...
News in brief: Chanelâ€™s Parisâ€“Salzburg colle...

Categories
 celebrity / entertainment / fashion / film / living / Los Angeles / Lucire / modelling / New York / photography / tendances / trend / Web 2Â·0

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian