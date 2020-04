The lockdown continues: celebrity Instagram round-up, April 10

As the COVID-19 lockdown continues in many parts of the world, many celebrities and models are keeping their spirits up, especially to their Instagram audiences.

Winnie Harlow (@winnieharlow) showed photos of her on a New York rooftop with paints in the background, with a positive message: ‘If you can see the light over the horizon keep going’. It’s not too clear if these were taken during lockdown as they are particularly polished, and her captions do not suggest that they’re her present status.

Clearer was Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber), who kept things simple at home with a camisole and jeans, and earlier photos suggest she’s been indulging in books.

Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) has had immense fun during her self-quarantine in the UK, as she discovered with her sister that she can balance a glass on her head while wine is being poured into it. It’s her new party trick, and there’s a video on her Instagram.

Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) wasn’t going to forget her little brother’s birthday: Jack Depp turned 18, and Lily-Rose posted strips of old photographs containing the siblings.

In a sign of our times, actress and Lucire cover alumna Laura Vandervoort (@supervandie) posted a photograph of coloured rocks, each with a message of hope and positivity, saying that she added four to the row on a walk during her lockdown in Toronto.

Showing that you can’t keep a good model down, Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) decided to dress up and put on her make-up for her at-home selfie during lockdown in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Natalie Roser (@natalie_roser) offered a selfie in Rose & Bare nude underwear along with a coupon code for Easter.

But it’s Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) who takes the prize here for making the most of the situation. She still managed to pose for Vogue Italia while quarantined. The magazine sent her a Chanel look, and she donned the outfit, photographed ‘home on the farm’ by fellow model and friend Leah McCarthy, with whom she’s self-isolating. The image appears in Vogue Italia’s April 2020 issue. •