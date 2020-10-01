The lockdown continues: celebrity Instagram round-up, April 10

As the COVID-19 lockdown continues in many parts of the world, many celebrities and models are keeping their spirits up, especially to their Instagram audiences.

Winnie Harlow (@winnieharlow) showed photos of her on a New York rooftop with paints in the background, with a positive message: â€˜If you can see the light over the horizon keep goingâ€™. Itâ€™s not too clear if these were taken during lockdown as they are particularly polished, and her captions do not suggest that theyâ€™re her present status.

Clearer was Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber), who kept things simple at home with a camisole and jeans, and earlier photos suggest sheâ€™s been indulging in books.

Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) has had immense fun during her self-quarantine in the UK, as she discovered with her sister that she can balance a glass on her head while wine is being poured into it. Itâ€™s her new party trick, and thereâ€™s a video on her Instagram.

Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) wasnâ€™t going to forget her little brotherâ€™s birthday: Jack Depp turned 18, and Lily-Rose posted strips of old photographs containing the siblings.

In a sign of our times, actress and Lucire cover alumna Laura Vandervoort (@supervandie) posted a photograph of coloured rocks, each with a message of hope and positivity, saying that she added four to the row on a walk during her lockdown in Toronto.

Showing that you canâ€™t keep a good model down, Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) decided to dress up and put on her make-up for her at-home selfie during lockdown in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Natalie Roser (@natalie_roser) offered a selfie in Rose & Bare nude underwear along with a coupon code for Easter.

But itâ€™s Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) who takes the prize here for making the most of the situation. She still managed to pose for Vogue Italia while quarantined. The magazine sent her a Chanel look, and she donned the outfit, photographed â€˜home on the farmâ€™ by fellow model and friend Leah McCarthy, with whom sheâ€™s self-isolating. The image appears in Vogue Italiaâ€™s April 2020 issue. â€¢