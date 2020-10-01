The lockdown continues: celebrity Instagram round-up, April 10
Filed by Lucire staff/April 10, 2020/10.00
As the COVID-19 lockdown continues in many parts of the world, many celebrities and models are keeping their spirits up, especially to their Instagram audiences.
Winnie Harlow (@winnieharlow) showed photos of her on a New York rooftop with paints in the background, with a positive message: â€˜If you can see the light over the horizon keep goingâ€™. Itâ€™s not too clear if these were taken during lockdown as they are particularly polished, and her captions do not suggest that theyâ€™re her present status.
Clearer was Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber), who kept things simple at home with a camisole and jeans, and earlier photos suggest sheâ€™s been indulging in books.
Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) has had immense fun during her self-quarantine in the UK, as she discovered with her sister that she can balance a glass on her head while wine is being poured into it. Itâ€™s her new party trick, and thereâ€™s a video on her Instagram.
Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) wasnâ€™t going to forget her little brotherâ€™s birthday: Jack Depp turned 18, and Lily-Rose posted strips of old photographs containing the siblings.
In a sign of our times, actress and Lucire cover alumna Laura Vandervoort (@supervandie) posted a photograph of coloured rocks, each with a message of hope and positivity, saying that she added four to the row on a walk during her lockdown in Toronto.
Showing that you canâ€™t keep a good model down, Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) decided to dress up and put on her make-up for her at-home selfie during lockdown in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Natalie Roser (@natalie_roser) offered a selfie in Rose & Bare nude underwear along with a coupon code for Easter.
But itâ€™s Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) who takes the prize here for making the most of the situation. She still managed to pose for Vogue Italia while quarantined. The magazine sent her a Chanel look, and she donned the outfit, photographed â€˜home on the farmâ€™ by fellow model and friend Leah McCarthy, with whom sheâ€™s self-isolating. The image appears in Vogue Italiaâ€™s April 2020 issue. â€¢
celebrity / entertainment / fashion / film / living / Los Angeles / Lucire / modelling / New York / photography / tendances / trend / Web 2Â·0