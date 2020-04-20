Lucire


Anne Klein teams up with founder’s granddaughter in COVID-19 initiative


NEWS Jesse Gre Rubinstein, Anne Klein’s granddaughter, will work with the brand to help distribute face masks, and host a social media series
Filed by Lucire staff/April 20, 2020/15.49


The Anne Klein brand, part of WHP, has teamed up with its founder’s granddaughter, Hello There Collective CEO Jesse Gre Rubinstein, to distribute 100,000 face masks through the company’s supply chain to essential workers and community organizations in the US.
   Rubinstein’s agency, specializing in social media, will launch Annie Klein’s social series, featuring individuals who have made a difference and connected communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rubinstein will host the series on Facebook Live.
   â€˜Uniting the brand Anne Klein with the founder’s family at this critical time and making a commitment to distribute 100,000 masks to those on the frontlines helping our communities, is a winâ€“win,’ said WHP chairman and CEO Yehuda Shmidman, who added that the collaboration was just the beginning.
   â€˜I am honoured to have the opportunity to play a role in supporting my grandmother’s legacy by highlighting inspiring individuals who even during this time of great uncertainty, embody the vision and strength to empower their community and uplift those around them,’ said Rubinstein. ‘My hope is that this initiative serves as the launch of a powerful network that can both support and inspire others to help not only in the present, but as we begin to rebuild.’

