Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Naersiling takes its autumnâ€“winter 2020â€“1 show live online


NEWS Chinese label Naersiling wasn’t about to let the pandemic stop it holding a live catwalk show for autumn 2020
Filed by Lucire staff/May 5, 2020/7.26




China may be opening up but there are still parties being very cautious, such as the Shenzhen-based fashion label Naersiling. Part of EEKA Fashion Holdings, Naersiling held its autumnâ€“winter 2020â€“1 show virtually, and live.
   The collection, loosely translated as Urban Shadowcatcher, was based around the metropolis, its architecture, and the shadows and reflections that it casts, connecting them to the lives of contemporary women.
   On Monday evening, the label used lighting and musical effects to create three very different moods from the single catwalk, showing its collectionâ€™s simplicity and modernity. The palette is founded in black and white, with bright blue. The silhouettes are geometric and wide, with deconstruction and asymmetry.
   Naersilingâ€™s Xu Zhidong said after the show that the show was its attempt to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added, â€˜No matter how life changes, inspiring productivity with beauty is the proud mission of everyone in the fashion industry.â€™

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Net-Ã -Porter holds first menswear day at its Tmall...
Arthur Chen unveils Tissotâ€™s newest range in...
Johanna Ortiz Ã— H&M: full collection to drop ...
Sarah Jessica Parker and Chiara Ferragni model Int...
Chanel shows cruise 2018â€“19 in Bangkok, with Lily-...
Shawn Mendes fronts Emporio Armani Connected autum...

Categories
 China / design / fashion / Lucire / modelling / tendances / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian