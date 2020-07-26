Naersiling takes its autumnâ€“winter 2020â€“1 show live online







China may be opening up but there are still parties being very cautious, such as the Shenzhen-based fashion label Naersiling. Part of EEKA Fashion Holdings, Naersiling held its autumnâ€“winter 2020â€“1 show virtually, and live.

The collection, loosely translated as Urban Shadowcatcher, was based around the metropolis, its architecture, and the shadows and reflections that it casts, connecting them to the lives of contemporary women.

On Monday evening, the label used lighting and musical effects to create three very different moods from the single catwalk, showing its collectionâ€™s simplicity and modernity. The palette is founded in black and white, with bright blue. The silhouettes are geometric and wide, with deconstruction and asymmetry.

Naersilingâ€™s Xu Zhidong said after the show that the show was its attempt to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added, â€˜No matter how life changes, inspiring productivity with beauty is the proud mission of everyone in the fashion industry.â€™