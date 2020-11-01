Supermodel Naomi Campbell photographs herself for Essenceâ€™s 50th anniversary issue

The supermodel turns 50 the same month as the magazine. Her own styling, make-up and Iphone, plus concept byâ€™s chief creative officer, make for a decent coverFiled by Lucire staff/May 8, 2020/11.53

Itâ€™s by no means the only case of a model doing a shoot herself during lockdownâ€”Lucire KSAâ€™s May 2020 edition has Miss Universe New Zealand 2016 Tania Dawson at home with a Playstation in its opening spreadâ€”though it is probably the highest-profile, as Naomi Campbell took to doing a series of self-portraits using her Iphone for the 50th anniversary of Essence.

Campbell, born the same year as the magazineâ€”indeed, the same monthâ€”was the ideal choice for the title aimed at black American women. While selfiesâ€”even those done with the cellphone camera set to shoot on a timer, and placed in a correct positionâ€”will never be a match for having an entire crew, including a professional photographer, stylist, make-up artist and hairstylist, her efforts are still creditable. No doubt having years of experience in front of the camera helped, as well as the high resolutions offered by modern phones.

The concept was conveyed via Facetime by Essenceâ€™s chief content and creative officer MoAna Luu.

Campbell wears a vintage ChloÃ© dress on the coverâ€”complete with a thick white border, which seems to be a late 2010sâ€“early 2020s graphic design trendâ€”and more images appear in the magazineâ€™s Mayâ€“June 2020 issue. Part of Lola Ogunnaikeâ€™s interview with Campbell appears on Essenceâ€™s website.

It is the first time the supermodel, whose career began in the 1980s, has photographed herself for a magazine cover.