Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Supermodel Naomi Campbell photographs herself for Essenceâ€™s 50th anniversary issue


NEWS The supermodel turns 50 the same month as the magazine. Her own styling, make-up and Iphone, plus concept by Essenceâ€™s chief creative officer, make for a decent cover
Filed by Lucire staff/May 8, 2020/11.53


Itâ€™s by no means the only case of a model doing a shoot herself during lockdownâ€”Lucire KSAâ€™s May 2020 edition has Miss Universe New Zealand 2016 Tania Dawson at home with a Playstation in its opening spreadâ€”though it is probably the highest-profile, as Naomi Campbell took to doing a series of self-portraits using her Iphone for the 50th anniversary of Essence.
   Campbell, born the same year as the magazineâ€”indeed, the same monthâ€”was the ideal choice for the title aimed at black American women. While selfiesâ€”even those done with the cellphone camera set to shoot on a timer, and placed in a correct positionâ€”will never be a match for having an entire crew, including a professional photographer, stylist, make-up artist and hairstylist, her efforts are still creditable. No doubt having years of experience in front of the camera helped, as well as the high resolutions offered by modern phones.
   The concept was conveyed via Facetime by Essenceâ€™s chief content and creative officer MoAna Luu.
   Campbell wears a vintage ChloÃ© dress on the coverâ€”complete with a thick white border, which seems to be a late 2010sâ€“early 2020s graphic design trendâ€”and more images appear in the magazineâ€™s Mayâ€“June 2020 issue. Part of Lola Ogunnaikeâ€™s interview with Campbell appears on Essenceâ€™s website.
   It is the first time the supermodel, whose career began in the 1980s, has photographed herself for a magazine cover.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Heidi Klum appears in PSA for Stand up to Cancer
Richard Avedon exhibition opens at Museum of Fine ...
Selena GÃ³mez, Guan Xiaotong, Timmy Xu and Kiko Miz...
Kate Moss and Gigi Hadid together for Stuart Weitz...
Poppy Delevingne, Atlanta de Cadenet, Harley Viera...
Lucire issue 29 is out, starring Laura Vandervoort

Categories
 celebrity / fashion / Lucire / modelling / New York / photography / publishing / supermodels / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian