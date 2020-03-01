In brief: Lamborghini, ID Emerging Designers go virtual; Net-Ã -Porter, Godiva commemorate 520

Lamborghini employs augmented reality to launch its new HuracÃ¡n Spyder, while ID Dunedin Emerging Designers are poised to go virtual for the 2020 show. In China, Net-Ã -Porter and Godiva team up for the Middle Kingdom’s “other” Valentine’s DayFiled by Lucire staff/May 12, 2020/3.57









During a global pandemic, how do you launch a new model? Lamborghini believes augmented reality is the way, and employed the technique for Iphones and Ipads for its HuracÃ¡n Evo rear-wheel-drive Spyder. By visiting lamborghini.com on an Iphone or Ipad, tap ‘See in AR’ and the car can be seen in the space of your choice, even at a 1:1 scale, to get a closer look at the exterior and interior.

The new model, a roadster with a removable soft-top roof, boasts a V10 delivering 610 PS and 560 Nm of torque, reaching 100 km/h in 3Â·5 s. Top speed is 324 km/h. The top can be stowed at speeds of up to 50 km/h, while the 8Â·4-inch touchscreen links to an Apple Carplay-compatible system. Lamborghini says the car can even be personalized to ‘limitless colour and trim options’. UK price is Â£151,100 plus tax.

Lamborghini promises that its entire range will soon be available in AR.

The ID Emerging Designer Awards, in association with Otago Polytechnic, will be shown online this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are 33 designers from 14 countries, with NHNZ producing the show.

The event, which grew out of ID Dunedin Fashion Week, was long forecast by Lucire to become the “main event”â€”the fact the organizers have persevered indicates the esteem in which the awards are held.

Entrants produced video shows to showcase their entries, which were selected by a judging panel.

The list of finalists and their entries can be found on ID’s website.

In the Chinese market, Net-Ã -Porter is marking May 20â€”520, an alternative Chinese Valentine’s Dayâ€”by teaming up with Godiva. The Belgian chocolatier has created a 520 limited-edition gift box co-branded with Net-Ã -Porter, comprising six gold heart-shaped chocolates. In addition, the two companies have created a â€˜520 Ã— 100 I love you one hundred timesâ€™ gift box, priced (of course) at 52,000å…ƒ, but with a value of 83,999å…ƒ. The gift box features IWC Portofino watches, a Piaget chain, a ChloÃ© shoulder bag, a By Far limited-edition bag and sandals, Jimmy Choo heels and clutch bag, and a Jacquemus shoulder bag.