Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


British Fashion Council names 37 designers receiving COVID-19 emergency fund support


NEWS The British Fashion Council distributes the first round of emergency funds, and plans to make further contributions to the industry to help designers and students through the pandemic
Filed by Lucire staff/May 13, 2020/10.42


The British Fashion Council has announced the first recipients of its emergency fund, helping members of the fashion industry navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
   Thirty-seven British designer businesses, out of 220 applications, have been named in the first round, with the BFC using its Â£1 million fund to support them. A portion has been allocated to students. The amounts range from Â£5,000 to Â£50,000 depending on urgency and capability. Recipients would also receive business support and mentoring from the BFC Fashion Business Network, which includes DLA Piper, Eco-Age, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Farfetch, FashionEx, Google, HSBC, Instagram, Lewis Silkin, Lloyds, LVMH, Mishcon de Reya, RSM, Sheridans, Taylor Wessing, Value Retail, and YouTube, and one-on-one mentors.
   The earlier BFCâ€“Vogue Designer Fashion Fund (VDFF) was a Â£200,000 prize set up for a winning designer. This amount has now been shared with the six designers originally shortlisted for the grand prize.
   The recipients are: Alighieri (VDFF 2020), Ahluwalia, Aries, Art School, Bethany Williams, Bianca Saunders, Chalayan, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy (VDFF 2020), Chopova Lowena, Craig Green, David Koma (VDFF 2020), E. Tautz, E. L. V. Denim, Edeline Lee, Eftychia, Halpern (VDFF 2020), King & Tuckfield, Kwaidan Editions, Liam Hodges, Matty Bovan, Metier (VDFF 2020), Nabil Nayal, Neous, Nicholas Daley, Palmer/Harding, Paper London, Paria/Farzaneh, Per Gotesson, Phoebe English, Raeburn, Rejina Pyo (VDFF 2020), Richard Malone, Richard Quinn, Roksanda, 16Arlington, Stefan Cooke, and Toogood.
   Caroline Rush, chief executive of the BFC said, ‘Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen an astonishing amount of applications come through from British designer businesses all over the country, asking for help to survive the crisis. The need for support is immense. Our hope is to reopen the fund for future rounds, to help as many businesses as possible, and ensure the future growth and success of the British fashion industry.’
   The fund comprised support grants from the BFCâ€“Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, BFCâ€“GQ Designer Menswear Fund supported by JD.com, BFC Fashion Trust and BFC Newgen.
   The BFC estimates that Â£100 million of support is required over the next 12 to 18 months. The fund will reopen for further rounds every time a Â£500,000 milestone is reached.
   Alexander McQueen, Browns, Clearpay and Coach Foundation have already contributed to the next round.
   Arch & Hook, BFC Fashion Trust supporters, British GQ, British Vogue, Browns, Burberry, Depop, European Regional Development Fund, HSBC, JD.com, Label/Mix, Mayor of London, Paul Smith, Revlon Professional, Rodial and Value Retail have been contributors to the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
British Fashion Awards 2017: Raf Simons, Jonathan ...
Giorgio Armani, Daniel Lee, Kim Jones scoop top ho...
HRH the Duchess of Sussex a surprise presenter at ...
London Fashion Week springâ€“summer 2013, days four ...
Video: British Fashion Awards 2016: Gigi Hadid is ...
Video and photos: double win for J. W. Anderson at...

Categories
 corporate social responsibility / fashion / London / Lucire / publishing

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian