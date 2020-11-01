Pininfarina at 90: creating the future with connectivity, data and AI

No doubt many of us have been forced into virtual environments with COVID-19, for those lucky enough to have benefited from the technological innovations of the last several decades. And companies like Pininfarina, the design house that has penned some of history’s greatest Ferrari cars, as well as more humble fare from mass-market manufacturers, recognize that the future isn’t just about the hand-crafted work that the company’s founders once knew, but about user experiences.

As it celebrates its 90th anniversary, the Torino-based firm is offering automotive customers everything from concept and design to user experience through its responsive, multi-sensorial, on-board-experience demonstrator, AutonoMIA.

Pininfarina envisages that AutonoMIA will help it explore how new technologiesâ€”AI, 5G, displays, haptics, sensors, natural interfaces, and, in the future, augmented reality, holographic displays and autonomous drivingâ€”can ‘re-enchant’ the driving experience.

It has collaborated with ART of Umbria, which created the infotainment platform for AutonoMIA, along with the hardware and middleware. The application layer was designed with Siili Auto, a leading Finnish automotive software developer. ARAS supplied the seats and padded parts. The company will build on AutonoMIA with its partner WayRay with its holographic head-up display technology and new applications for autonomous driving, urban mobility and infotainment.

â€˜AutonoMIA shows how Pininfarina may combine experience design with creative technology, reinventing the on-board experience at a time when digitalization, connectivity, data and artificial intelligence are substantially redefining mobility. With its experience-design team and Partners, Pininfarina today helps its customers through mobility experiences which are getting more and more digital,’ said Silvio Pietro Angori, CEO of Pininfarina.