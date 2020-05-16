Alana aims to ‘save the high street’, offers fashion retailers an accessible e-commerce platform

Recognizing the impact of COVID-19, Alana, a start-up HQed in Cork, Ireland, offers high-street and independent retailers a virtual shop front, with a single check-out, a same-day delivery service and a flat delivery fee of â‚¬3Â·99. The company sees it helping retailers who have already developed a strong e-commerce offering.

The start-up expects to expand its offering, by partnering with hotels and tour operators.

The Alana CityStyleBot is powered by artificial intelligence, recommending styles and brands based on each customer’s preferences and tastes. The new partnership is designed to give customers ‘the ultimate city break,’ where they can use the virtual services and have their orders delivered to their hotels, allowing them to enjoy their destinations with styleâ€”all while practising social distancing.

â€˜Alana allows women the luxury of having their own personal stylist at an affordable rate from the click of a button. It is fast, efficient, and affordable. We bring style to your door,’ says Chloe Markham, Alana’s head of fashion.

Alana’s community manager Simone McCarthy adds, ‘For retailers, it will boost online sales as well as showcasing their offering through the influencers affiliated with Alana. It is especially valuable for small independent boutiques who are not set up for online sales. There are so many independent fashion retailers that are not online and [the] Alana app is a lifeline for them during COVID-19 as there is a ready-made audience eager to keep up-to-date with fashion and indulge in some retail therapy.’







