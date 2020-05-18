Lucire


Beauty round-up: Irina Shayk’s ‘obsessed’ with Mimi Luzon; ErnÅ‘ LÃ¡szlÃ³ brings back Marilyn Monroe’s toner


NEWS Irina Shayk endorses Mimi Luzon’s range; ErnÅ‘ LÃ¡szlÃ³ brings back its Shake-It toner treatment with the same 20th-century formula; Victorialand Beauty’s packaging helps with the vision-impaired
Filed by Lucire staff/May 18, 2020/17.18



There are plenty of companies out there who claim to be a favourite of a celebrity, but Mimi Luzon has gone one further and secured a video endorsement from Irina Shayk.
   Mimi Luzonâ€™s Cyber C vitamin C serum is her latest high-strength addition to her eponymous range. It is formulated with a high 12 per cent concentration for almost instantaneous effect. It is an anti-ageing, brightening serum, with plenty of antioxidants, to protect the skin from damage and improve its elasticity. The serum is available at US$208 at mimi-luzon.com. And aside from Shayk, Elsa Hosk is another adherent.

Hello Norma Jean

ErnÅ‘ LÃ¡szlÃ³, a Makeup Museum partner, is celebrating the museumâ€™s inaugural exhibition on the 1950s with the return of one of its classics, as used by the Norwegian-American actress Marilyn Monroe. Shake-It, a tinted toner treatment, has the same formula that it did back in the 1930s, and features limited-edition packaging that includes a custom red wax seal that represented Dr Erno LÃ¡szlÃ³â€™s institute. Both Monroe and Greta Garbo used Shake-It.
   Shake-It will appear in the museum, with Garboâ€™s bottle in its original packaging, and Monroeâ€™s prescription as written by Dr LÃ¡szlÃ³ himself.
   Shake-It comprises glycerin and cosmetic alcohol, applied externally after moisturizing. The result is an even skin tone, and a reduction of pores for a sheer finish for make-up application.

Getting a raise

Florida-based Victorialand Beauty is one of the few labels with packaging designed for the vision-impaired, with 11 unique raised symbols and Braille to help make skin care application easier. One of its products, the Skin-Loving Treatment For Eyes and Lips features a combination of some of natureâ€™s best rejuvenators and powerful peptides, especially formulated to treat the delicate skin around eyes and mouth for a firmer, smoother-looking appearance. It reduces the look of under-eye puffiness, dark circles and fine lines and wrinkles around eyes and mouth. More at victorialandbeauty.com.

