Sofia Vergara, Foster Grant team up on new affordable eyewear line and charity initiative







FGX International, part of Essilor International, the French optics’ company, has launched the Sofia Vergara Ã— Foster Grant range of reading glasses, sunglasses and SunReaders for outdoor reading.

In addition, Vergara and the Foster Grant brand have announced a Specs for Specs charity initiative, where the company will donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision, the worldâ€™s largest non-profit provider of reading glasses to people living in impoverished communities around the world, for every pair of Sofia Vergara Ã— Foster Grant eyewear sold.

Some 2,700 million people lived with uncorrected vision, and 1,000 million need reading glasses to correct their vision. Since 2008, FGX has donated over 11 million pairs to RestoringVision to help this cause.

The Sofia Vergara Ã— Foster Grant range is keenly priced between US$31 and US$41, and is available at fostergrant.com/sofia-vergara-foster-grant, www.readers.com, and www.walmart.com. The range, curated by Vergara, comprises 24 styles in fashionable colours.

Vergara collaborated with Foster Grant creative director and senior vice-president of product development, Matthew Coon. The reading glasses feature a range of magnifications for both traditional readers, and advanced lenses with a blue light coating. The SunReaders are available with a full magnification lens or a hidden bifocal style. All sunglasses and SunReaders have 100 per cent UVAâ€“UVB lens protection.

â€˜I have loved creating my eyewear collection with Foster Grant. Not only does the brand have such a rich heritage and solid commitment to giving back to those in need, but they were fun to work with while bringing my ideas to life,’ said Vergara in a release. ‘I wear readers myself, and now that I am home reading so much more, I know how important they are to so many of us. I also know a woman wants to feel good when wearing them, wherever she is. I wanted to offer fashionable, chic, fresh eyewear styles, allowing women to not just to see, but to see beautifully.’

â€˜Teaming up with Sofia Vergara will allow us to shine a new, bright light on a significant global health issue, only exasperated through these current challenging times that as a company, weâ€™re committed to solving,’ said Lisa Lord, FGX’s vice-president of licensing. ‘Sofiaâ€™s collection of Foster Grant eyewear gives our customers a stylish assortment at such accessible prices, with the added bonus of knowing youâ€™re giving back with every pair purchased. Weâ€™re thrilled and thankful to partner with Sofia on this incredible endeavour, and hope her collection inspires fun and fashion, as well as very real solutions for global needs right now.’



