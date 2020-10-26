Instagram round-up, May 27: as some emerge from lockdown

As some celebrities and models continue with lockdown, and others are starting to emerge from theirs, their Instagrams are a far more mixed bag than when we began peering into them again earlier this year.

While a few months ago, there were express acknowledgements of the COVID-19 pandemic, this week there was no caption from Kylie Jenner as she posted a selfie of herself in a bra and jeans, love heart aside, with half-sister Kim Kardashian exclaiming â€˜WOWâ€™ with six flame emojis. And being Jenner the photo received 10Â·6 million likes, and Kardashianâ€™s comment, at the time of writing, had 11,999â€”itâ€™ll easily be over 12,000 by the time you read this.

In Milano, where things are beginning to open up again, Chiara Ferragni showed off her pride capsule collection, sharing the link in her Instagram Stories. The home-shot top showcases its rainbow stripes proudly, with â€˜Love fiercelyâ€™ emblazoned on the front.

Itâ€™s outside for singerâ€“model Hilde Osland modelling Bombshell Sportswear, showing off the red autumn leaves in Western Australia, as that countryâ€™s COVID-19 infections dwindle. German actress Franziska Knuppe went further afield, into the Baltic Sea on board a boat for a photo shoot, doing her own make-up (using Shiseido) and hair (using Schwarzkopf), but beyond that, itâ€™s a â€˜secret projectâ€™ and weâ€™re to wait to see just what this is.

Bar Refaeli had a far simpler, more relaxed post on her â€™Gram, looking natural in Tel Aviv with the simple caption, â€˜Favorite time of the day. ME TIMEâ€™, a sentiment which many of us would embrace. Just as blissful was a post from Marina Laswick to her one million followers, her husband Kev Dukes holding her up. Theyâ€™re making a Q&A video to answer questions about their successful marriage, and among the comments is an admission that Kev is usually behind the lens of Laswickâ€™s photographs.

Silvana Araujo, with nearly a million followers as fans of her fitness advice, is the only one in our round-up who mentions her quarantine (in BogotÃ¡) directly. Wearing a bikini, sheâ€™s alerting fans to her upcoming fitness videos.

Finally, Lucire cover alumna, actress Violett Beane, who turned 24 earlier this month, showed off a new hair colour (â€˜Extremely-faded-dark-brown-box-dyedâ€™) and â€™do.