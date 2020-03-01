Dyson Corrale hair straightener to be released in New Zealand July 7

Dyson now has a New Zealand launch date for its Corrale hair straightener, which had been announced in March.

July 7 is tipped to be its Kiwi release date, with the straightener available from dyson.co.nz. Registrations of interest can be made at discoverdyson.co.nz/beauty-launch. Customers have a choice of black nickelâ€“fuchsia or purpleâ€“black.

The Corrale has flexing plates for enhanced style with less hair damage. By flexing, they can shape and gather hair, applying heat and tension evenly and keeping it aligned.

It has three heat settings (165Â°C, 185Â°C and 210Â°C) for the user to adjust based on their hair type and style, and a four-cell lithium-ion battery that fully recharges in 70 minutes, providing 30 minutes’ of cordless use. Retail price is NZ$749.

Michael Beel, Dyson styling ambassador and three-time New Zealand hairdresser of the year says, ‘With conventional hair straighteners, hair tends to slip out from the plates as youâ€™re passing the styler through, forcing you to go over the same section of hair multiple times, which results in excessive heat damage. With the Dyson Corrale straightenerâ€™s flexing plates I have more control and love how it gathers the hair to keep it where it needs to be for a more even style with less reliance on heat. Plus, itâ€™s cord-free so it’s perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. As a professional stylist, my clients often express concerns about the health of their hair, so to have a straightener that enhances styling with less hair damage, saves me time and provides the freedom to style anywhere, it truly is game-changing.’

After the online launch on July 7, the Corrale hits retailers (Smith & Caughey, Sephora, David Jones and selected Farmers stores) on July 14.



