«


Milanese architectural firm creates interiors for SKP malls in Beijing and Xi’an


NEWS Vudafieri Saverino Partners has created distinctive looks for each of the sections in SKP’s malls in two major Chinese cities, totalling a space of 6,000 mÂ²
Filed by Lucire staff/June 2, 2020/12.32



Above: SKP in Xi’an.






Dirk Weiblen; Univochi; Alan Grilo

Above: Designs by Vudafieri Saverino Partners for SKC’s men’s, women’s, lifestyle, home and footwear spaces.

With China and Italy steadily reopening, itâ€™s little surprise that a great deal of news is from those countries.
   Vudafieri Saverino Partners, the Milanese architectural firm with a base in Shanghai, has announced that it was behind the interiors of two SKP (Shin Kong Place) malls in Beijing and Xiâ€™an. SKP retails exclusive European brands, such as Chanel, HermÃ¨s, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Prada, Gucci, Bulgari, and Cartier.
   Vudafieri Saverino Partners worked on a total of 6,000 mÂ² over five floors in Beijing and four in Xiâ€™an.
   Each floor has its own distinct theme based on which products were sold and the target audience. The furniture and partitions have also been designed by the firm. All the spaces have a functional and flexible design.
   Menâ€™s sections have an automotive-inspired design; womenâ€™s have more classic furnishings; while the lifestyle sections reflect innovation and technology. The home section references domestic settings, with furnishings also created by Vudafieri Saverino Partners. The footwear section uses soft lines, warm colours and few materials, to emphasize the product.


Alan Grilo

