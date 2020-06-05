Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


British Fashion Council, Bags of Ethics team up to offer designer face coverings for charity


NEWS Halpern, Julien Macdonald, Liam Hodges, Mulberry, Raeburn, and Rixo have created non-medical masks, retailing at Â£15 for three, raising funds for the NHS, the BFC Foundation, and Wings of Hope
Filed by Lucire staff/June 5, 2020/23.02








The six designs, in order: Halpern, Julien Macdonald, Liam Hodges, Mulberry, Raeburn, and Rixo.

In another sign of the times, the British Fashion Council and Bags of Ethics have launched a campaign dubbed Great British Designer Face Coverings: Reusable, for People and Planet, to manufacture and retail sustainable and reusable non-medical face coverings designed by Halpern, Julien Macdonald, Liam Hodges, Mulberry, Raeburn, and Rixo.
   The project aims to raise Â£1 million, with all profits going to charity, split between NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal, BFC Foundation Fashion Fund, and Wings of Hope Childrenâ€™s Charity.
   Bags of Ethics’ partner factories will manufacture the coverings. A pack of three, with two protective pouches, will retail for Â£15. They will be sold through the BFC website at britishfashioncouncil.com and partner retailers including ASOS, Boots, John Lewis & Partners, and Sainsburyâ€™s (in Tu Clothing sections in selected superstores, convenience stores and online at tu.co.uk and argos.co.uk).
   Caroline Rush, the BFC’s chief executive, said in a release, ‘Fashion is a unifying force and now, more than ever, it is essential that we collaborate and come together to support each other through difficult times. Our ambition is to contribute to the fight against COVID-19, while protecting vital PPE supplies reserved for the NHS. Through this project, we will not only celebrate British designers but also champion sustainability in a time of crisis.’
   Dr R. Sri Ram, chairman, Bags of Ethics added, ‘We have always been at the forefront of supporting the public through mass behavioural changes in positive and useful ways. Since the early 2000s we helped supermarkets, and retailers reduce their single-use plastic bag consumption by five-plus billion units through sustainable and reusable bags. A new challenge arises with the coronavirus pandemic. Our aim is to manufacture high-quality reusable non-medical face coverings for the public which reduces stigma through great British design, in line with advice from our scientific community, whilst having a positive effect on both people and planet.’
   Money raised for the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund will support the next round of funding for designer businesses. The BFC has already distributed Â£1 million of emergency funding to 37 designers as its first round to help the industry during the COVID-19 crisis.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
HRH the Duchess of Sussex a surprise presenter at ...
News in brief: British GQ hosts Men of the Year Aw...
British Fashion Council names 37 designers receivi...
British Fashion Awards 2017: Raf Simons, Jonathan ...
Lily Cole shines a light on social enterprise at C...
Adwoa Aboah, David Gandy, Richard Madden, Niomi Sm...

Categories
 corporate social responsibility / fashion / health / London / Lucire / tendances / trend / Zeitgeist

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian