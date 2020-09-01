Lucire


Hublot launches Big Bang E smartwatch, with enhanced features


NEWS Hublot’s Big Bang E continues on the path set by the connected version from 2018, and builds on the technology, design and features, including art by Marc Ferrero changing through the day
Filed by Lucire staff/June 5, 2020/9.39


Hublot, an LVMH subsidiary that celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, has showcased its new Big Bang E (officially styled as BIG BANG e) watch, following up from the original Big Bang of 2005 and its first connected version in 2018.
   The Swiss luxury brand’s latest offering has a black ceramic or titanium case in a “sandwich” construction, comprising 42 components, 27 for the K Module case. The hour numerals are metallized under the sapphire crystal, which is covered with an AMOLED high-definition touchscreen. Pushing down on the crown activates the controls. In addition to the analogue watch function, there is a perpetual calendar with a moon phase or a second time zone. The watch is water resistant to 30 m.
   Powered by Google Wear OS, users can download additional apps on Google Play. It also connects to Google Assistant and Google Pay.
   As part of its launch, and as part of the #HublotLovesArt movement, the first edition will show eight dials created by artist Marc Ferrero. Every three hours, the dial changes colour. On each full hour, a five-second animation plays. These are shown in the video below.
   â€˜Electronic watches were created in Switzerland using quartz in the 1970s. Fifty years later, we are continuing in the same innovative vein by producing a second smartwatch which boasts an extremely high level of technological sophistication, whilst embodying all the Ã¦sthetic values, technical features and excellence that have ensured the reputation of our Big Bang collection. Ever more faithful to our “Art of Fusion” motto, we wanted the Big Bang E to unite Hublot’s highly advanced technical materials with the very latest innovations from today’s digital world,’ said Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot.
   Hublot will make the Big Bang E available on its website and on China’s Wechat network, before it becomes available in boutiques and the traditional retail network.

Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates.

