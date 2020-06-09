JINS Eyewear extends range of blue-light-blocking lenses

While technology has gone the wrong way and demands people adapt to it, JINS has a solution to blue light exposure, increasing its range to accommodate heavy and night-time usageFiled by Lucire staff/June 9, 2020/23.06

JINS Eyewear, one of the leading producers of eyewear in Japan, has widened its range of blue-light-blocking lenses. There are three more types: regular JINS Screen for everyday use, Screen Pro for heavy screen-time usage, and Screen Night for night-time use only.

The company says it has sold c. 12 million pairs of JINS Screen lenses in the US and Japan to date.

While the lenses are welcome, for all those suffering from eyestrain to sleep disturbance because of screens, it’s a sign that technology has gone the wrong way: it should be designed to suit people, and not have people adapt to it.

Device manufacturers ideally should build in blue light filters more widely, or offer them as the standard modeâ€”rather than showcase just how bright cellphones and televisions can get.

JINS is at least doing its part, even creating a giveaway for families who find themselves having to do distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lenses can be added to any frame, for prescription and non-prescription glasses. There are 600 optical styles on offer by the company.

Furthermore, JINS is offering US customers a chance to try out their lenses for free, for a limited time. More can be found at its website.