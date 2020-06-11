Expect to see Moncler fragrances from 2022, with Interparfums signing licence agreement

Interparfums will create the first Moncler fragrance for a 2022 launch, after the two firms signed a licence agreement running to the end of 2026Filed by Lucire staff/June 11, 2020/23.23



Moncler

Moncler, the Italian-owned ski wear and outwear brand founded in France in 1952, and parfumier Interparfums SA, have signed a licence agreement, where Interparfums will create fragrances and related products for distribution by Moncler’s own retail network and selected department stores, specialty stores and duty-free shops.

In extending the Moncler brand into fragrances, Remo Ruffini, its owner, chairman and CEOâ€”and the man who floated it on the stock exchange last decade, said, ‘Interparfums’ renowned expertise and creativity make it the ideal partner to develop a fragrance that is perfectly aligned with Moncler’s DNA and unique identity. The launch of Moncler’s first fragrance line is consistent with our selective brand extension strategy further enriching the clients’ experience with the brand.’

That launch is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

Philippe Benacin, Interparfums’ chairman and CEO, added, ‘This is a great achievement for us. Moncler is the only luxury brand associated to mountains, nature and constant search for innovation and evolution. Moncler has always stood for uniqueness, authenticity, quality and excellence. Its achievements are absolutely distinctive, and we are certain that its uniqueness will be successfully translated into a fragrance.’

The agreement lasts till December 31, 2026, with a potential five-year extension.

Interparfums is already behind the fragrances for Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, S. T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels, which it creates under licence. It also owns Lanvin fragrances and Maison Rochas.