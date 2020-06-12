Lucire


LA Mask: an elegant way to make sure your personal face masks remain handy


NEWS With the US and other countries still affected by COVID-19, the creator of LA Loop has come up with LA Mask
Filed by Lucire staff/June 12, 2020/0.38


Elizabeth Faraut, who created the LA Loopâ€”dubbed ‘the Original Necklace for Eyewear’â€”21 years ago, launches a new product that’s very much of our times: the LA Mask, a functional way to make sure people remember their masks when heading out during these times, when COVID-19 remains very much a health issue in so many countries.
   Working on a similar principle to the LA Loop, which became a simple, elegant and practical way to keep your eyewear around your neck, LA Mask allows wearers to hang their personal health masks the same way.
   Faraut was inspired to create LA Mask when going shopping, finding, as many have, that it was too easy to leave one’s mask behind. ‘As shelter-at-home became the new normal, it didn’t take me long to figure out that going grocery shopping early on Sunday morning was the way to go. And while I may have realized the best times to shop, there were snags along the way: when I would arrive at the market and realized I had forgotten my mask, creating LA Mask was a necessity,’ she said. ‘While easy, no-fuss, minimalâ€“practical has been my mantra since founding LA Loop, LA Mask is a game changer in our ever-changing world.’
   Faraut offers the LA Mask with or without a mask. The mask hangs against the chest. Without it, LA Mask becomes an elegant necklace, or it could be worn as a bracelet.
   LA Mask is hand-made in Los Angeles. The masks sold with it use vintage fabrics, and all are pre-washed. The Classic collection masks are 100 per cent cotton blend.
   For June and July sales, LA Mask will donate a portion of the proceeds to Downtown Women’s Center (DWC), focused on serving and empowering homelessness and formerly homeless women.
   LA Mask is available via LA Loop’s website, www.laloop.com, and at international retailers.

Also in Lucire's news section
Categories
 fashion / health / Los Angeles / Lucire / tendances / trend / Zeitgeist

 

