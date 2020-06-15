Lucire


Sophie Morris live-streams Songs and Stories from the Stage concert on June 18


NEWS Live concert raises funds for a new charity, Pet Refuge NZ, to help build their new shelter
Filed by Lucire staff/June 15, 2020/22.47


Singer, actor and presenter Sophie Morris will present a live-streamed performance, Songs and Stories from the Stage, from her living room on Thursday, June 18, at 7.30 p.m. NZST (0730 GMT, 8.30 a.m. British summer time), in partnership with Boosted NZ Live. The show will appear on Boosted and on Morrisâ€™s Facebook page.
   Morris, who Lucire profiled early in her career as a soprano in 2013, transformed her living room into a stage during the COVID-19 lockdown in New Zealand.
   â€˜The world is a little different right now,â€™ she writes, â€˜including the performance world. I wanted to share music and stories from my adventures as a performerâ€”from my living room.â€™
   Viewers have the option to donate via her Boosted project page, with 50 per cent going to Pet Refuge NZ, a charity providing shelter for pets affected by domestic violence, and helping victims of domestic violence by removing one of the barriers to leaving violent home situations. The funds will help the charity build a new shelter, slated for a 2021 opening.

