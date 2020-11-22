Fashion round-up: different hemispheres, different seasons

New releases from Icebreaker of New Zealand, Malo of Italy, and Paradigm Eyewear of the USFiled by Lucire staff/June 22, 2020/11.22







New Zealand-founded label Icebreaker has shown its autumnâ€“winter 2020 collection, with the staples that weâ€™ve come to love from this outdoor wear label, including tops, vests, shirts, puffer jackets, and leggings. The brand continues to incorporate super-fine merino wool, which in Icebreakerâ€™s case is ethically sourced from growers who have banned mulesing. The wool is biodegradable and annually renewable.







COVID-19 has forced many to slow down and appreciate what we have. Malo (www.malo.it), the cashmere brand from Firenze, Italy, agrees, with its chairman, Walter Maiocchi, noting: â€˜Now itâ€™s time to reflect and slow down. We need to grasp the positive teachings of this new global situation.â€™ He stresses that his company makes timeless garments that transcend seasons, and this is its contribution to sustainability. The Malo springâ€“summer 2020 collection, made in Italy, is based around a virtual journey around the country.



Paradigm Eyewearâ€™s sunglasses have become a favourite among Hollywood celebs, especially its 19-34 model. Both Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) and Hannah Ann Sluss (The Bachelor) have been photographed wearing their Paradigm sunglasses as they went out and about. The 19-34, available in different colours and lenses, retails at US$125 at baxterandbonny.com.