Maldives plans to open up July 15; Las Vegas says flights continue to increase

Weâ€™re not entirely sure about the wisdom of some destinations telling us they are reopening, while COVID-19 is still very much present in our world.

In a regular analysis by Lucire publisher Jack Yan, where infections as a percentage of tests done are analysedâ€”a figure not adopted by mainstream mediaâ€”there are some countries still with very high numbers.

France, one European country opening up, still has a high (and rising) infection rate at 11Â·90 per cent at the time of writing, three times higher than Germanyâ€™s (3Â·62 per cent) and the UKâ€™s (3Â·32 per cent). Sweden is on 13Â·19 per cent, and falling.

The Maldives, on 4Â·69 per cent, tells Lucire that they will reopen on the 15th, with resorts and hotels on uninhabited islands accessible, while those on local islands open on August 1.

Tourists do not need to pay extra, or produce a certificate showing that they are COVID-19-negative prior to entering the country. Those without symptoms will not be required to quarantine. Travellers will need to fill out a health declaration card on the inbound flight or at the airport, and those who have symptoms en route need to inform their Health Protection Agency. They are also advising those who have symptoms, and those who have had contact with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days not to travel there.

Arrivals must wear masks and be thermal-screened, and physical distancing needs to be maintained.

Those who arrive with symptoms will be given a PCR test at their own cost, then sent to isolation, either at the resort (if its policy allows) or a state-run facility.

There is contact tracing and random testing, and a set of restrictions on inter-island travel.

The other requirement is that travellers must have a confirmed booking with a Ministry of Tourism-registered establishment.

When departing, tourists will undergo an exit screening, and symptomatic ones will be subject to a PCR test.

Further updates are on their foreign affairsâ€™ ministry website, www.foreign.gov.mv.

Given that the Haj is cancelled this year, it is a brave step for the Maldives to open up for tourism again, especially while COVID-19 runs rampant in some countries.



Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau

Las Vegas, meanwhile, has sent us news that their summer flights continue to increase.

This is up from 110 a day during the â€˜lowest point of travelâ€™ during the pandemic to 280 a day in July. By August, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitorsâ€™ Authority forecasts the figure will rise to 330. This points to demand as well as â€˜renewed confidence in air travelâ€™, says the Authority.

The US is on a falling national infection rate figure of 7Â·98 per cent; the state of Nevada is on 5Â·71 per cent.

By comparison with other countries where Lucire has a notable readership, New Zealand sits on 0Â·38 per cent, and Australia on 0Â·32 per cent. European countries once considered hot spots, Italy and Spain, are on 4Â·46 and 5Â·44 per cent respectively.

Potential travellers are advised to consult with their own countryâ€™s health authorities as well as the WHOâ€™s website on COVID-19.